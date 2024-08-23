Meghan Markle Is 'Encouraging' Prince Harry to 'Leave the Past Behind and Move on' From Royal Family Drama
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are building a new life in the U.S., but the Duchess of Sussex could be ready for the Duke of Sussex to embrace American culture fully.
''If Meghan is encouraging Harry to leave the past behind and move on, then I think it is a healthy move. They have made their decision, left the working royal family and left the U.K.,'' journalist and former royal correspondent Jennie Bond told an outlet.
"Brooding on the perceived injustices of the past and re-living old quarrels is a waste of a life, and I think Meghan sees that," the expert added.
As OK! previously reported, the Suits star "supports Harry 100 percent, but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment," according to a source.
"She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t," the insider added. "She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this."
Currently, Harry is fighting the British tabloid industry and for personnel privileges. A source claimed Harry has received “complete silence” from King Charles amid the proceedings, as the royal works toward appealing the High Court's decision to revoke his police protection in the U.K.
"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" the friend said. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."
In Tabloids on Trial, Harry admitted he's been worried that negative stories about his family could lead to violence.
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in the documentary, which premiered on Thursday, July 25. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
A royal inside also shared, "Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father."
Another source added, "Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs."
It's a subject that's weighed heavily on the prince throughout his life. His mother, Princess Diana, tragically passed while being chased by paparazzi in Paris, and the Spare author is fearful that something similar could happen to Meghan.
"As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself," the friend noted.
The insider clarified if the matter of police protection is resolved, "it's 'swords down," as it "would give [Harry] more happiness than being able to rekindle his bond with his father."
