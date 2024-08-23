Meghan Markle Is 'Encouraging' Prince Harry to 'Leave the Past Behind and Move on' From Royal Family Drama

In Tabloids on Trial, Harry admitted he's been worried that negative stories about his family could lead to violence.

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in the documentary, which premiered on Thursday, July 25. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

A royal inside also shared, "Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father."

Another source added, "Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs."