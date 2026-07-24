Meghan Markle Accused of Copying Princess Diana's Style in Latest Instagram Post: 'It Is Really Creepy'
July 24 2026, Published 9:25 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle has found herself at the center of another social media debate after critics claimed one of her latest Instagram photos bears a striking resemblance to one of Princess Diana's most iconic beach images.
The Duchess of Sussex recently shared a beach snapshot of herself standing with her back to the camera while wearing a low-back one-piece swimsuit and a baseball cap.
Not long after the post went live, social media users began circulating side-by-side images comparing Meghan's photo to a well-known picture of the late Princess Diana wearing a similar low-back black swimsuit by the ocean.
Critics Compare Meghan's Photo to Princess Diana's Iconic Look
The comparisons quickly spread online, with some users accusing Meghan of intentionally recreating her late mother-in-law's style.
One viral post claimed, "Meghan Markle is obsessed with cosplaying Diana."
The comments section soon filled with strong reactions from critics.
"It is really creepy. I wonder if @Remisagoodboy will add this to her growing collage of Meghan Markle cosplaying Diana," one person wrote, referring to a British Royal Fashion account on X.
Another user commented, "Ok..this is the creepiest I've seen her be with her cosplay!! How does Harry not think so!!??!!!"
A third added, "It is deranged behavior. I guess Harry is too thick to notice."
Meghan Shared More Family Moments
- Meghan Markle Flaunts Figure in Sultry Backless Swimsuit During Beach Getaway With Prince Harry: Photos
- Meghan Markle Accused of Trying to 'Cosplay' Princess Diana After Wearing Northwestern Sweatshirt: 'So Pathetic'
- Meghan Markle Bashed for 'Sloppy' Photo Fail in Duchess' Latest Social Media Dump: 'This Is Embarrassing'
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The swimsuit photo was just one image in a larger Instagram carousel featuring 10 additional snapshots from Meghan's summer vacation.
She captioned the post, “Summer holiday” alongside a sun emoji.
Among the family photos was one of 7-year-old Prince Archie sitting in an airplane cockpit while wearing a pilot's hat.
Another showed Prince Harry tossing Princess Lilibet into a swimming pool while wearing a backward baseball cap.
One Family Photo Sparked Even More Speculation
One particular image drew even more attention online.
The photo shows Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet from behind as they walk down a tree-lined grassy path.
Many online observers believe the image was taken at Althorp, the Spencer family estate where Princess Diana spent much of her childhood.
Harry and Archie are each seen carrying large bouquets of flowers, leading some social media users to speculate that the family may have been visiting Princess Diana's burial site, which is located on an island in the middle of Althorp's Oval Lake.
Princess Diana's Gravesite Remains Private
Princess Diana's final resting place has long remained closed to the public.
In his book Althorp: The Story Of An English House, her brother Charles Spencer explained why the burial site was intentionally placed in a secluded location.
He wrote that the lake was “(acting) as a buffer against the interventions of the insane and ghoulish, the thick mud presenting a further line of defense."