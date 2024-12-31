Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Denies He Ended His 13-Year Marriage to Karen in a Text: 'Absurd'

"The notion that I would end my marriage by text is an absurd attempt to blacken my name," Charles told an outlet. "Karen ended the marriage, after endless threats to do so over the years, in early March."

Despite Charles' stance, Karen claimed his message left her “helpless and confused."

Aside from accusing Charles of being cold toward the end of their 13-year marriage, the countess claimed Charles had an affair with Dr. Cat Jarman, an archeologist who worked on the Spencer family's Althorp estate.