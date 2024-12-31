Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Denies He Ended His 13-Year Marriage to Karen in a Text: 'Absurd'
Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, is shutting down rumors, after his third wife, Countess Karen Spencer, accused him of dumping her via text.
"The notion that I would end my marriage by text is an absurd attempt to blacken my name," Charles told an outlet. "Karen ended the marriage, after endless threats to do so over the years, in early March."
Despite Charles' stance, Karen claimed his message left her “helpless and confused."
Aside from accusing Charles of being cold toward the end of their 13-year marriage, the countess claimed Charles had an affair with Dr. Cat Jarman, an archeologist who worked on the Spencer family's Althorp estate.
In an email obtained by an outlet, Karen slammed Cat in a message.
"First of all as a woman, I just have to tell you that I am so disappointed in you," Karen told Cat in an email. "Turning all of the children's lives upside down like this is so unbelievably immoral."
The countess later added that Cat was no longer welcome at the home, as it was "too much to ask" of staff to serve "Charles' long-term mistress."
Aside from Karen's divorce drama, she and Cat are engaged in their own public legal battle. In October, Cat filed a lawsuit against Karen for misuse of private information, as the latter revealed the professor's multiple sclerosis diagnosis to Charles.
“'I am shocked and utterly dismayed that my rightful attempt to stop the unlawful dissemination of my status as a person with multiple sclerosis — a protected disability — has been hijacked in such an appallingly untruthful way," Cat told an outlet.
“It seems that Karen Spencer is not so much mounting a legal defense to my legitimate action, but has rather stooped to make a hideous and defamatory attack on Charles and me," she added, referring to Karen alleging the duo engaged in an extramarital relationship.
Charles and Cat are currently in a relationship, but they stressed that they began dating after he split from Karen.
"I can understand that she finds it difficult because he moved on before she did, but the narrative that Charles, or I, did something wrong here is simply not true," Cat stated.
"I do have sympathy for her," she continued. "I understand what she has lost, because it is more than her marriage and her home. But this still doesn't justify what she did."
In November, Charles gushed over his newfound romance with Cat.
"With Cat, I can be myself," Charles told The Mail on Sunday. "She knows who I am, who I really am. I don't have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me."
Statements and court documents were obtained by Daily Mail.