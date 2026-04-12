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How Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are Still Channeling Princess Diana From Beyond the Grave — Through One Key Wardrobe Look

Split photo of Princess Diana, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton channeling Princess Diana through their wardrobes.

April 12 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are continuing to channel Princess Diana from beyond the grave through one defining wardrobe look, with insiders telling OK! the tragic late royal's denim styling remains a powerful influence on the modern monarchy.

Meghan, 44, the Duchess of Sussex, and Kate, also 44, the Princess of Wales, have both repeatedly drawn on Diana's signature off-duty uniform – a white shirt, denim jeans and a structured belt – a look the late princess, who died at age 36 in 1997 in a Paris car crash, made synonymous with understated elegance.

Diana, the former wife of King Charles, 77, was widely regarded as a fashion pioneer, blending polished tailoring with relaxed, accessible pieces that have endured for decades.

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image of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are 'continuing to channel Princess Diana.'
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are 'continuing to channel Princess Diana.'

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A source said: "There is a strong sense that Meghan and Kate are still channeling Princess Diana from beyond the grave through this one key wardrobe look. It is not just about copying an outfit – it is about tapping into a legacy of effortless style that Diana defined. The white shirt, denim and belt combination has become almost symbolic. It is simple, but it carries that same sense of confidence and approachability that Diana projected so naturally."

Diana's approach to casual dressing was seen as revolutionary at the time.

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Image of Princess Diana's casual look was revolutionary.
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana's casual look was revolutionary.

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Even when off duty, she maintained a polished appearance, often pairing jeans with a crisp white shirt tucked neatly into the waistband and finished with a belt.

The look balanced structure and ease, offering what fashion observers have described as a timeless "canvas" that remains widely replicated.

Kate first publicly echoed the styling during a 2011 visit to Canada shortly after marrying Prince William, 43.

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Image of Princess Kate reportedly echoed the styling of Princess Diana in 2011.
Source: MEGA

Princess Kate echoed the styling of Princess Diana in 2011.

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Watching the Calgary Stampede Parade, she wore a white shirt with slim-fit bootcut jeans and a statement belt, a combination widely noted for its resemblance to Diana's signature aesthetic.

Meghan, meanwhile, adopted a similar approach during her early public appearances with Prince Harry, 41. At the 2017 Invictus Games, shortly after their relationship became public, she wore a slightly oversized white shirt with stonewash jeans, creating what many viewed as a modern interpretation of Diana's 1990s style.

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An insider said: "Both Meghan and Kate have used that look at key moments, and still sport it. It is hard to ignore the connection to Diana. It feels deliberate in the sense that they understand what Diana represented, not just as a royal but as a cultural figure. That denim-based outfit in particular carries a kind of quiet symbolism – it signals relatability, warmth and a break from overly formal royal dressing. That is exactly what Diana mastered, and it is something both women have drawn on in their own way."

Meghan later adapted the formula in 2019 when she launched her Smart Works capsule collection, The Smart Set, in London. While she swapped jeans for tailored black trousers, she retained the core elements of a white shirt and belt, demonstrating the versatility of Diana's styling approach in a more formal setting.

Another source said: "What is interesting is how adaptable Diana's formula has proven to be. Meghan's version showed that it could transition from casual to professional without losing its essence, while Kate's interpretation has leaned more into its classic, outdoorsy appeal. Meghan and Kate are not replicating Diana outright, but they are clearly drawing from that same blueprint of simplicity and polish."

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Image of Meghan Markle adapted Princess Diana's styling in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle adapted Princess Diana's styling in 2019.

The enduring appeal of the look has been attributed to its ability to balance structure with softness. White shirts are often said to brighten the face and create a clean silhouette, while belts add definition and prevent the outfit from appearing overly uniform.

An insider said: "That combination works because it is so fundamentally balanced. It feels timeless rather than trend-driven, which is exactly why it continues to resonate. For Meghan and Kate, channeling Diana in this way is not just about fashion – it is about aligning themselves with a legacy that still holds enormous cultural weight."

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