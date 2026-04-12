EXCLUSIVE How Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are Still Channeling Princess Diana From Beyond the Grave — Through One Key Wardrobe Look Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton channeling Princess Diana through their wardrobes. Aaron Tinney April 12 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are 'continuing to channel Princess Diana.'

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A source said: "There is a strong sense that Meghan and Kate are still channeling Princess Diana from beyond the grave through this one key wardrobe look. It is not just about copying an outfit – it is about tapping into a legacy of effortless style that Diana defined. The white shirt, denim and belt combination has become almost symbolic. It is simple, but it carries that same sense of confidence and approachability that Diana projected so naturally." Diana's approach to casual dressing was seen as revolutionary at the time.

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana's casual look was revolutionary.

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Even when off duty, she maintained a polished appearance, often pairing jeans with a crisp white shirt tucked neatly into the waistband and finished with a belt. The look balanced structure and ease, offering what fashion observers have described as a timeless "canvas" that remains widely replicated. Kate first publicly echoed the styling during a 2011 visit to Canada shortly after marrying Prince William, 43.

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Source: MEGA Princess Kate echoed the styling of Princess Diana in 2011.

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An insider said: "Both Meghan and Kate have used that look at key moments, and still sport it. It is hard to ignore the connection to Diana. It feels deliberate in the sense that they understand what Diana represented, not just as a royal but as a cultural figure. That denim-based outfit in particular carries a kind of quiet symbolism – it signals relatability, warmth and a break from overly formal royal dressing. That is exactly what Diana mastered, and it is something both women have drawn on in their own way." Meghan later adapted the formula in 2019 when she launched her Smart Works capsule collection, The Smart Set, in London. While she swapped jeans for tailored black trousers, she retained the core elements of a white shirt and belt, demonstrating the versatility of Diana's styling approach in a more formal setting. Another source said: "What is interesting is how adaptable Diana's formula has proven to be. Meghan's version showed that it could transition from casual to professional without losing its essence, while Kate's interpretation has leaned more into its classic, outdoorsy appeal. Meghan and Kate are not replicating Diana outright, but they are clearly drawing from that same blueprint of simplicity and polish."

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle adapted Princess Diana's styling in 2019.