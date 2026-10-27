Meghan Markle 'Really Cut Up' Over Allegations Against Estranged Father Thomas Markle: 'It's Traumatic'

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Meghan Markle is reportedly struggling with the allegations surrounding her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., as she navigates the latest developments involving her family. A friend of the Duchess of Sussex told a publication that the situation has been emotionally “difficult” for Meghan. “She’s really cut up,” the close source told People. “She has young children, and I think, that alongside the victims, is just weighing on her mind. It’s traumatic.”

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is reportedly struggling emotionally with the allegations involving her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr.

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Despite the distress, Meghan reportedly hopes the developments will lead to answers and accountability. The source said she also feels “a slight sense of relief that this is all coming out,” while hoping that “a proper investigation can take place.”

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Meghan Received Updates While on Family Holiday

Source: MEGA Thomas Markle Sr. has denied allegations that he possessed child sexual abuse images.

According to the publication, Meghan and Prince Harry have been receiving updates about the situation while on a family holiday during their children's school break. The couple share Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. Another source said the latest developments have brought some relief after years of difficult family circumstances, although the full scope of the allegations has been difficult to process. “There is relief because this is something she’s carried for some time. But I don’t think anyone could have imagined the extent of what’s now emerged.” The source also offered an update on how Meghan has been coping as the story continues to unfold. “There is a lot to process emotionally. But she’s doing okay. She’s holding up,” the close source added. “She’s surrounded by loved ones and is feeling supported right now. She has great people around her getting through this moment.”

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Thomas Markle Sr. Denies Allegations Against Him

Source: MEGA The controversy has also renewed attention on a 2019 letter in which Thomas Markle Sr.'s first wife, Roslyn Loveless, reportedly described.

News broke on October 22 that Thomas Sr. was reportedly being investigated over the alleged possession of child sexual abuse images. His son, Thomas Markle Jr., 60, claimed he found boxes of photographs at his father's home in the Philippines and reportedly turned the material over to authorities. Thomas Sr. has denied the allegations and expressed anger over his son's claims. "I'm shocked, I'm hurt and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me," he said in an interview. "I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of." He also dismissed the claims and questioned why his son had made them. "This is b-------," he added. "It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies." The allegations have not been established as fact, and the reported investigation remains a separate matter from the claims described in a letter written years earlier.

Meghan Previously Knew About Her Father's Alleged Past Comments

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle said her decision to keep her father away from Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet was made to protect them.