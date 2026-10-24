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Meghan Markle Feels 'Relief' After Years of Silence About Disturbing Allegations Against Dad Thomas Markle, Friend Claims

image of meghan and Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle reportedly feels a 'sense of relief' after her father Thomas' child abuse allegations recently came to light.

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Oct. 24 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle reportedly feels some ease after child sexual abuse allegations against her father, Thomas Markle Sr., surfaced.

A friend recently opened up — with the Duchess of Sussex's permission — to a publication about how she has a "real sense of relief" regarding the accusations.

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Meghan Markle Had 'Troubling Concerns' About Thomas Markle Sr. for Years

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image of meghan and harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father since at least 2018.

The pal noted Meghan, 45, and her husband Prince Harry had spent the last eight years living with "deeply troubling concerns" about the retired lighting director, 82, and felt afraid she couldn't speak out about him.

"As a mum of young children herself, she is utterly devastated by all of this," the friend said. "Above all, her thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed. Their welfare and protection have to come first."

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Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Claimed He Found Abuse Images at Their Father's Home

image of meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is 'utterly devastated' over the accusations against Thomas Markle Sr.

It was reported on Thursday, October 22, that child abuse images were found at Thomas Sr.'s residence in the Philippines.

Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., made the claim, and alleged he discovered four boxes containing “hundreds, if not thousands” of disturbing material at his father's home.

Shortly after the accusations against Thomas Sr. came to light, the As Ever founder — who shares kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with Harry — put out a statement saying she was "deeply distressed" over the news.

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Meghan Markle Previously Cut Off Contact With Her Father

image of Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Jr. reportedly found boxes of abuse images in his father's home.

Elsewhere in her message, Meghan said that in 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection where "troubling and disturbing allegations" were made against Thomas Sr.

"I was given assurances that these were being investigated,” she said.

Meghan and the former director of photography have been estranged for several years, and she cut off contact with him after she married Harry, 42, in May 2018.

image of meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle allegedly has been given legal advice over what she can publicly say about the retired lighting director.

The duchess' friend also told a publication she's been "guided by legal advice about what she could say publicly."

"She has had to live with the frustration of not being able to speak openly, while trusting that the appropriate authorities would do their job,” the pal shared.

“It is a shame it has taken this long for these concerns to receive this level of attention," they went on.

Thomas Sr. denied all allegations against him, saying: "I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of."

He continued: "This is bulls---. It’s just a bunch of lies. It’s sick. I have no idea why [my son] Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies."

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