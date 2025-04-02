NEWS Meghan Markle Slammed for Releasing 'Overpriced' Lifestyle Products Despite Selling Out Within Minutes: 'Consume at Your Own Risk!' Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is facing backlash following the release of her new, sold-out lifestyle brand.

Meghan Markle is not getting the positive reaction she anticipated for her new lifestyle brand. On Wednesday, April 2, the Duchess of Sussex's entire As Ever collection sold out in under an hour, with the honey becoming unavailable after just five minutes of being posted. However, social media users weren't too pleased about the products being offered.

Meghan Markle is facing backlash following the release of her new, sold-out lifestyle brand.

"Only one of Meghan Markle’s products is coming soon, and it’s the billion-dollar product Raspberry Spread," one user wrote on X. "How has she built this up for well over a month only to only have one single product ready?" Others bashed the Duchess of Sussex, 43, over the products' pricing and packaging. "Meghan Markle is flogging overpriced unhealthy food Potpourri, nonorganic scam jam & tea from some factory consume at your own risk! It looks like the discount food products that are sold at Marshalls," someone posted to X.

Source: @meghan/Instagram Social media users claim that Meghan Markle's new lifestyle products are 'overpriced.'

Some, however, were pleasantly surprised at the As Ever price range and rendered it affordable. "I thought the prices were going to be double what they were," one woman said in video with the raspberry jam — which costs just $12 for the keepsake packaging edition — green screened in the background. She compared the pricing to competing brand Stonewall Kitchen, whose blueberry jam retails for $9.99. However, the As Ever jar is 7.6 ounces, while its opponent weighs in at 12.5 ounces, meaning Meghan's brand costs more per ounce. The raspberry spread without the keepsake packaging retails for $9. The most expensive item in the product line is the Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey With Honeycomb, which costs $28.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle just launched a line of lifestyle and cooking products called As Ever.

Most consumers were outraged that they weren't given an opportunity to add the products to their carts in the first place. One TikTok user wrote, "products were coming soon, then sold out. THEY NEVER EXISTED," while another quipped that they "just ordered what was available."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand As Ever sold out in under an hour.

Meghan's latest business venture hones in on the lifestyle and cooking space. As Ever sells shortbread cookie mix, crepe mix, peppermint tea, flower sprinkles, raspberry spread, honey and more. A press release detailed the line as "a glimpse into Meghan’s approach to elevated, everyday living...inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease." The PR statement also noted that the line will only be available across the U.S. — notably, not in the U.K.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle starred in a Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan,' which released in March.

Meghan announced As Ever, which was initially called American Riviera Orchard, in an Instagram video on Monday, February 17. "If you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening. This is what I do, and I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can," Meghan said, referencing her former blog. She explained in the caption of the brand's namesake, "as ever," means "as it’s always been." "This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday," she wrote.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle shared her love of cooking with Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer on her show 'With Love, Meghan.'