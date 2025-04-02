or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Meghan Markle
OK LogoNEWS

Meghan Markle Slammed for Releasing 'Overpriced' Lifestyle Products Despite Selling Out Within Minutes: 'Consume at Your Own Risk!'

Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is facing backlash following the release of her new, sold-out lifestyle brand.

By:

April 2 2025, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle is not getting the positive reaction she anticipated for her new lifestyle brand.

On Wednesday, April 2, the Duchess of Sussex's entire As Ever collection sold out in under an hour, with the honey becoming unavailable after just five minutes of being posted. However, social media users weren't too pleased about the products being offered.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle slammed overpriced products selling out within minutes
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Meghan Markle is facing backlash following the release of her new, sold-out lifestyle brand.

Article continues below advertisement

"Only one of Meghan Markle’s products is coming soon, and it’s the billion-dollar product Raspberry Spread," one user wrote on X. "How has she built this up for well over a month only to only have one single product ready?"

Others bashed the Duchess of Sussex, 43, over the products' pricing and packaging.

"Meghan Markle is flogging overpriced unhealthy food Potpourri, nonorganic scam jam & tea from some factory consume at your own risk! It looks like the discount food products that are sold at Marshalls," someone posted to X.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle slammed overpriced products selling out within minutes
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Social media users claim that Meghan Markle's new lifestyle products are 'overpriced.'

Article continues below advertisement

Some, however, were pleasantly surprised at the As Ever price range and rendered it affordable.

"I thought the prices were going to be double what they were," one woman said in video with the raspberry jam — which costs just $12 for the keepsake packaging edition — green screened in the background. She compared the pricing to competing brand Stonewall Kitchen, whose blueberry jam retails for $9.99. However, the As Ever jar is 7.6 ounces, while its opponent weighs in at 12.5 ounces, meaning Meghan's brand costs more per ounce.

The raspberry spread without the keepsake packaging retails for $9.

The most expensive item in the product line is the Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey With Honeycomb, which costs $28.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle slammed overpriced products selling out within minutes
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle just launched a line of lifestyle and cooking products called As Ever.

Article continues below advertisement

Most consumers were outraged that they weren't given an opportunity to add the products to their carts in the first place.

One TikTok user wrote, "products were coming soon, then sold out. THEY NEVER EXISTED," while another quipped that they "just ordered what was available."

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle slammed overpriced products selling out within minutes
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand As Ever sold out in under an hour.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan's latest business venture hones in on the lifestyle and cooking space. As Ever sells shortbread cookie mix, crepe mix, peppermint tea, flower sprinkles, raspberry spread, honey and more. A press release detailed the line as "a glimpse into Meghan’s approach to elevated, everyday living...inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease."

The PR statement also noted that the line will only be available across the U.S. — notably, not in the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle slammed overpriced products selling out within minutes
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle starred in a Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan,' which released in March.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan announced As Ever, which was initially called American Riviera Orchard, in an Instagram video on Monday, February 17.

"If you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening. This is what I do, and I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can," Meghan said, referencing her former blog.

She explained in the caption of the brand's namesake, "as ever," means "as it’s always been."

"This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle slammed overpriced products selling out within minutes
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle shared her love of cooking with Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer on her show 'With Love, Meghan.'

Meghan demonstrated her love of cooking and gardening in the Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which dropped in March.

During the show, the ex-royal invited celebrity guests — including Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer — to join her in a lavish California home for the afternoon.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.