Meghan Markle Changes Lifestyle Brand Name to 'As Ever' After American Riviera Orchard Trademark Fiasco
Meghan Markle is refreshed, revamped and renewed ahead of the debut of her new Netflix series next month.
The wife of Prince Harry took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 18, with a video revealing she changed the name of her lifestyle brand to As Ever after previously introducing it as American Riviera Orchard.
The clip was recorded outside and featured a quick cameo from her husband, who told Meghan, "it's recording," as he handed her the phone.
"The cat’s out of the bag," Meghan shared with a smile while wearing a classic white button-down and jeans. "I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about."
"Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.' It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area," she explained. "Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which was huge."
Meghan noted: "So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever."
"As Ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening — this is what I do," she added, referencing her former lifestyle blog. "And I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first."
Hinting at what's to come, Meghan detailed: "Of course, there will be fruit preserves; I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam. But there are so many more products that I I just love, and now it's time to share them with you. So, I just can’t wait for you to see it. Thanks guys!"
Elaborating on the project in her post's caption, the Duchess of Sussex stated, "Some of you may have heard whispers about what I've been creating."
"In two weeks, my series on @netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on," she said of her show With Love, Meghan, which hits the streaming service on March 4. "I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into."
"'As ever' means 'as it’s always been' or some even say 'in the same way as always.' If you've followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me," she reiterated. "This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday."
The mom-of-two — who shares her son, Prince Archie, 5, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, 3, with Harry — went on: "I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love… As ever, Meghan."
The exciting announcement came alongside a new website for the brand — with the cover photo featuring a photo of Meghan and Harry's little girl running with her mom through a field.