Meghan Markle Dazzles in Pink While Attending Friend's Baby Shower Alongside Blake Lively, Casey Wilson and More

Although fans of Meghan were excited to see her celebrate Stone, the Duchess of Sussex's 2019 baby shower wasn't well-received. The Suits star traveled to New York during her first pregnancy to celebrate the milestone, but the former actress' gathering was greatly criticized.

'"My girlfriends surprised me with a really beautiful baby shower in New York," Meghan recalled in Harry & Meghan, which took place in a luxury suite at the Mark Hotel. "They were like, we're gonna shower her with love, we're gonna shower her baby with love, and she's gonna survive this."