Meghan Markle Dazzles in Pink While Attending Friend's Baby Shower Alongside Blake Lively, Casey Wilson and More
Meghan Markle looked pretty in pink while attending a baby shower for her friend Samantha Stone, as the Duchess of Sussex was photographed in a Posse Alice midi dress smiling alongside Stone, Kelly McKee Zajfen and Markus Anderson.
“I love 💕 a theme,” Zajfen wrote in an Instagram post featuring the quartet. “Wear Pink she said! Celebrating our sweet baby girl coming oh so soon! Adore you @samanthamstone and can’t wait to meet baby Stone ✨💕. She’s a lucky little girl to have a mama like you.”
Stone was surrounded by her A-list inner circle — which included Blake Lively, Casey Wilson and Crystal Kung Minkoff.
Friends of the mom-of-two were excited to see her enjoying a night out.
"Gorgeousness overload," one Instagram commenter wrote.
"Friendship goals," another added.
Although fans of Meghan were excited to see her celebrate Stone, the Duchess of Sussex's 2019 baby shower wasn't well-received. The Suits star traveled to New York during her first pregnancy to celebrate the milestone, but the former actress' gathering was greatly criticized.
'"My girlfriends surprised me with a really beautiful baby shower in New York," Meghan recalled in Harry & Meghan, which took place in a luxury suite at the Mark Hotel. "They were like, we're gonna shower her with love, we're gonna shower her baby with love, and she's gonna survive this."
Serena Williams and Amal Clooney both commented on how amazing the shindig was. "It was just so cool, and so fun, to try to have an intimate moment," Williams said in the tell-all series. "I don't think I understood that there was no intimate moment that one could have."
Publications in the U.K. deemed the event as "extravagant" due to the cost of the hotel room used to host it.
"Why are you taking such a beautiful moment and trying to ruin it?" Meghan said in defense of the party.
Meghan's bestie Abigail Spencer got emotional when discussing Meghan's special moment being ruined.
"That was a really dark time, and I didn't know what to do," Spencer said. "They are in this complex organism that I don't know anything about, or how to help, and I'm not allowed to say anything."
In 2019, Gayle King gushed over the controversial celebration.
"A good time was had by all," King began. "I hope she won't mind me sharing this because I've never seen anything like this at a baby shower. They did flower decorations."
"They had flower arranging, they brought in somebody to explain how to arrange flowers," she revealed on CBS Mornings. "We all each made an individual vase. And then Meghan, at her request, they got in touch with an organization I've never heard of with, Repeat Roses, and they're all donated to different charities. I thought that was a very sweet thing."