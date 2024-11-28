Home > Photos > Meghan Markle PHOTOS Meghan Markle's Friends: Meet the 36 People in the Duchess' Inner Circle Source: MEGA Get to know Meghan Markle's closest friends within the royal family and in Hollywood.

Abigail Spencer

Source: MEGA

During her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Abigail Spencer opened up about the time she became friends with Meghan Markle years before she wed Prince Harry. "It was just something between us," said Spencer, recalling the time they auditioned for Suits. "Our friendship really developed during that time, and deepened. She's an incredible person."

Article continues below advertisement

Amal Clooney

Source: MEGA

In 2018, a source told People that Meghan and Amal Clooney "had known each other for a while" and became close pals. "Amal has been helping Meghan settle into London life. It was a very natural friendship from day one," the insider continued. Clooney was also seen attending Meghan's New York City baby shower the following year.

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Robbins and Tracy James

Source: MEGA

In May, Prince Harry and Meghan went on a double date with Brian Robbins and Tracy James after they attended the Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Jamaica. The royals also received support from the TV power couple when they promoted a jar of American Riviera Orchard strawberry jam from Meghan's lifestyle brand.

Article continues below advertisement

Chrissy Teigen

Source: MEGA

Meghan's friendship with Chrissy Teigen started after the Duchess of Sussex penned an essay for The New York Times about experiencing a miscarriage in July 2020. Gushing about the royal, Teigen told Andy Cohen how "really wonderful and so kind" Meghan is. "That's why you look at everything and you're like: 'My God, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?' when it's just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Daniel Martin

Makeup artist Daniel Martin grew close to Meghan after he got her ready for her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry. When the royal couple won the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award, Martin wrote on Instagram, "Couldn't be more proud of you friends!"

Article continues below advertisement

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Source: MEGA

"Meghan and I did musicals together as kids," Katharine McPhee revealed on Instagram. "She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me. #TBT." Their relationship bloomed, and their husbands also became friends. Over the years, McPhee and David Foster have been spotted enjoying double dates with Meghan and Prince Harry.

Article continues below advertisement

Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras

Source: MEGA

Nacho Figueras is one of Prince Harry's longtime friends, leading to their wives becoming friends, too. Speaking with Hello! in 2022, Figueras said, "I have known him for so long and he has always wanted someone to love and marry and have a family with, so it makes me so happy to see them happy and with two beautiful children."

Article continues below advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

Source: MEGA

In 2023, Meghan and Prince Harry attended Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's vow renewal ceremony. The foursome became friends after their meeting at a dog shelter.

Article continues below advertisement

Heather Dorak

Source: MEGA

Meghan is often spotted out and about with her friend and Pilates instructor Heather Dorak. In 2021, Dorak defended the Suits alum amid tabloid scrutiny. "It's hard for me to watch her go through all that she has to as the Meghan the press can love to hate…." said Dorak. "Mostly because it's so far from the Meghan that I know. Sweet. Kind. Always showing up!" She added, "Two weeks ago, she was the first to surprise me with a gift after my knee surgery. 17 years ago, she walked into my fledgling Pilates studio and instantly became my rock in all things early 20s - career, love, figuring out how to adult. Since that day, she has never stopped being one of my brightest sources of light. It may be hard to see, but she lives for the little, thoughtful things – flowers for no reason, a random sweet, handwritten note. She's always been truly wonderful ... M, I love you."

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Kern Lima

Source: MEGA

Meghan is also friends with IT Cosmetics CEO Jamie Kern Lima. In July, the entrepreneur shared a sweet photo of Meghan beside her, writing, "Love this pic because it captures the essence of friendship. Thank you Meg for being such a supportive and loving friend..." The caption continued, "In this pic for holding my arm with such love as I was about to walk up to stage and speak, and in real life for how generously you show up for your friends!"

Article continues below advertisement

Janina Gavankar

Source: MEGAMEGA

Janina Gavankar has also been part of Meghan's close circle of friends in California for over a decade. She once defended Meghan from the tabloids and haters, writing, "I have known Meghan for 17 years. Here's what she is: kind, strong, open. Here's what she's not: 'a bully.' ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief."

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Mulroney

Source: MEGA

Before she became a royal, Meghan had her close confidant Jessica Mulroney beside her for almost a decade. However, their friendship reportedly ended after Mulroney was accused of using "white privilege" amid racism accusations from Sasha Exeter in 2020. At the time, a source told Page Six the duchess "cut ties" with her BFF as she felt like Mulroney was "trying to make a career out of the friendship."

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

Source: MEGA

Both Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, were part of Meghan's inner circle before they seemingly distanced themselves from each other a little. In a November 2022 episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, Meghan talked about her friendship with Sophie and compared their connection to being "giddy like absolute school girls" while enjoying their pool time with their kids. "Sophie has become a dear friend and someone who I think so emblematic of strength that comes from embracing your humanity even in the face of all these family and home and public pressures," said Meghan. She added, "[Sophie is] the type of person who cares really deeply about her friends. She used to send me these little meditations during my pregnancy and voice notes, just these moments of encouragement. And I've gone to her over the years for advice. She knows what it feels like to be a mom and partner, and specifically, a mom and a partner in the public eye."

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly McKee Zajfen

Source: MEGA

In 2023, Kelly McKee Zajfen called Meghan "an incredible friend and mother" as she praised her online. They have been friends for years, and Meghan supported Kelly even more after the latter's son, George, died in July 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Source: MEGA

In July, Meghan was spotted enjoying a date with her pal Kimberly Williams-Paisley. "They had a lovely experience, chatting and laughing together. The pair was low-key and was left unbothered by the other guests," a source told People.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Roth

Amid claims that Meghan bullied royal staff, her friend Lindsay Roth came to her defense. "Meg's M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues," the author wrote in a post.

Article continues below advertisement

Mandana Dayani

Source: MEGA

Netflix's Harry & Meghan featured Meghan's friend Mandana Dayani, who previously served as the Archewell Foundation president from September 2021 to December 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey

Source: MEGA

In a September 2022 interview with Variety, Mariah Carey opened up about her bond with Meghan when she appeared in an episode of her "Archetypes" podcast. "There are so many misconceptions about her and about me — you can't even realize how many misconceptions," she explained. Mariah referenced the "diva" rumors about Meghan, playfully teasing her friend, "You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan."

Article continues below advertisement

Markus Anderson

Source: MEGA

According to reports, Meghan and Markus Anderson are in the same circles. He reportedly introduced her to some of her other friends, including Amal and Jessica.

Article continues below advertisement

Misha Nonoo

Source: MEGA

Misha Nonoo told The New York Times she and Meghan met at a lunch in Miami during Art Basel in 2014. The fashion designer continued, "And we sat down and we started, actually, right from the get-go, talking about a shared passion for equality, women's empowerment and our love of dogs."

Article continues below advertisement

Oprah Winfrey

Source: MEGA

As Meghan and Prince Harry's close friend, Oprah Winfrey gave the royal couple a chance to share their story through a tell-all interview in 2021. The two women reunited at Oprah's book club in California in September.

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick J. Adams

Source: MEGA

Meghan and Patrick J. Adams worked together on Suits from 2011 to 2017. In a March 2021 tweet, Patrick defended her amid the bullying claims, calling Meghan "a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality." He also described her as someone with "fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear." "Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment. IMO, this newest chapter and its timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of [an] institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Source: MEGA

Despite strained relationships with other royals, Prince Harry and Meghan have maintained their close connection with Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. "What is lovely is Eugenie having her baby as Harry and Meghan are having theirs," a source told People after Meghan and Princess Eugenie announced their respective pregnancies. "They are very close."

Article continues below advertisement

Priyanka Chopra

Source: MEGA

Meghan and Priyanka Chopra instantly became friends after meeting at a party in 2015. Speaking with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, the former Miss World praised Meghan for being an "icon." "She's normal, she's sweet, she's nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened," Priyanka added.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Rafferty

Source: MEGA

Sarah Rafferty, who also starred on Suits, recently expressed her desire to see Meghan become part of the show's rewatch podcast. "Everybody's invited, and everybody has been so supportive," she told Entertainment Weekly. Sarah added, "It's amazing. I've just been texting one of our directors, Mike Smith. Rachael Harris had some comments on our Instagram Live this morning — cannot wait for Sheila Sazs to be introduced into the show. I can't wait to talk to Max Beesley [who portrayed Stephen Huntley] and all the British actors that we had."

Article continues below advertisement

Serena Williams

Source: MEGA

After meeting in 2014, Meghan and Serena Williams have been supportive of each other's endeavors. The tennis champion told Access Hollywood in a 2019 interview that Meghan "is always there" for her. In fact, the royal watched her play at the U.S. Open and Australian Open several times. Serena also appeared on Harry & Meghan.

Article continues below advertisement

Silver Tree

Source: MEGA

Suits producer Silver Tree remained in touch with Meghan even after the series ended. In 2021, Silver defended Meghan following claims of her alleged mistreatment, writing on X, "On her wedding day she checks in on me in the morning. It's her day, the world is standing by, it's a lot-but she wants the day to be special for me. 'You've come such a long way' she says 'Are you jet lagged?' she says 'I made you a playlist to listen to while you get ready.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Susan Williger

Source: MEGA

In an episode of Harry & Meghan, Susan Williger shared how she and Meghan became "fast friends" when they connected as students at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, Calif. "We were both into a lot of the same extracurricular activities and spent a lot of time in leadership roles in school, volunteering," said Susan.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Perry

Source: MEGA

Tyler Perry warmly welcomed Meghan and Prince Harry to his home after their royal exit, calling their reunion at his property "a beautiful moment." He also called Meghan an "abused woman" after seeing what happened after the Sussexes left their senior royal posts in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney Wolfe Herd

Source: MEGA