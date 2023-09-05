Meghan Markle Attends Another Beyoncé Concert With Celebs, Prince Harry Nowhere in Sight
Meghan Markle had herself a GNO on Labor Day!
On Monday, September 4, the mom-of-two was spotted at Beyoncé's concert in Los Angeles for the second time in five days — though on this occasion, husband Prince Harry was nowhere in sight.
Instead, the Duchess of Sussex attended the show with Destiny's Child alum Kelly Rowland and actress Kerry Washington. Photographer Kevin Mazur, who released a photo of the trio, told a news outlet that the ladies appeared to be having a blast throughout the concert.
Meghan wore a mock neck black tank and a silver skirt for the evening, opting to keep her hair down.
As OK! reported, the mom-of-two was also in the crowd at the Friday, September 1, show, and though Prince Harry was by her side that night, he seemed uninterested in the music, as he was often looking at his phone or sporting a blank expression on his face.
Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, also tagged along for the outing.
The Suits alum's public ventures come amid rumors she and Harry are struggling in their marriage, as an insider told an outlet last month, "They used to be inseparable, but this summer, things started to change."
Prior to their L.A. date night, Harry spent time overseas without his wife, but what was even more shocking was when the TV actress ditched her ring while out to lunch with friends last month.
"Meghan has claimed the ring is being repaired, but she’s been spotted on multiple occasions without it since May, and she has to know that not wearing it would cause divorce rumors to explode," a source explained at the time. "Some people think she did it on purpose to send a subtle message to Harry that she’s not happy in the marriage. It’s no secret that they’ve been having some growing pains."
As OK! reported, the Duke of Sussex was allegedly "hurt and confused" by her actions.
"All Meghan is doing by going out without her engagement ring is fueling the rumors that she and Harry are having marriage troubles, which Harry is absolutely baffled by," the insider explained.
