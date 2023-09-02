Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Fight Back Against Divorce Rumors With Date Night at Beyoncé Concert
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put those pesky divorce rumors to rest — by having the time of their lives at a Beyoncé concert!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted by eagle-eyed fans attending Queen Bey's Friday, September 1, show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., along with her mother, Doria Ragland, while seated in a private box.
In a slew of photos shared to Twitter, the trio could be seen enjoying the performance while Megan and Doria rocked coordinating silver ensembles — which Beyonce requested her fans wear to her shows as a birthday wish. Harry kept things casual but still in theme in a gray blazer and white pants.
The mother-of-two was seen dancing up a storm, singing along to the music icon's hits and throwing her hands in the air next to her husband while relishing in the night out with loved ones.
This is far from the first time Beyoncé and Meghan have crossed paths. In 2019, the former Suits actress and Harry met the "Love On Top" singer and her husband, Jay-Z, at the The Lion King premiere in London.
Beyoncé has also shown her support for Meghan and the vitriol she's received from the public in the past. "Thank you, Meghan, for your courage and leadership," the chart-topper wrote on her website in 2021 after the estranged royals' bombshell Oprah interview. "We are all strengthened and inspired by you."
The date night for Meghan and the Spare author comes as endless divorce rumors have plagued their five-year union. "They seem to be spending more and more time apart," an insider spilled of the pair. "It's not a good sign."
An additional source noted that Harry was recently "confused" and "hurt" by his spouse going without her wedding ring.
"All Meghan is doing by going out without her engagement ring is fueling the rumors that she and Harry are having marriage troubles, which Harry is absolutely baffled by," the source explained.