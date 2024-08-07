OK Magazine
Kate Middleton Was 'Wrongly Dubbed a Stepford Wife' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Ally Omid Scobie

Kate Middleton is the most popular member of the royal family.

Aug. 7 2024, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton's commitment to the monarchy is often applauded by royal watchers, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's longtime advocate Omid Scobie critiqued the Princess of Wales in his biography Endgame.

Kate Middleton and Prince William wed in 2011.

"She was wrongly dubbed a 'Stepford Wife' in the past, which was really wrong because she's able to do so many things," Robert Jobson told an outlet.

"She's focusing so hard on the things that she does for young kids and the work supporting the king and Prince William but also she's a young woman," Jobson continued.

Kate Middleton is often praised for her commitment to the royal family.

Kate and Prince William typically focus on their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and the duo often take the summer off to spend time with their youngsters.

"She's got a young family. She wants to spend a lot of time devoted to them with the three young children as well as supporting William, so I think she's a great role model in the way she does what she does," Jobson said. "She is not I think someone who wants to cause dramas, she gets on with the job in hand. She's a solution finder really, rather than someone that creates problems."

Kate Middleton is battling cancer.

Scobie clarified his comments on U.K. show This Morning.

"It said 'Stepford Wife-like,'" Scobie shared.

"I think that the whole section of the book, if you read it in detail talks about that A) she's never puts a step wrong, but also that the role does require that kind of stately detachment and, and it compared her to the queen in a very favorable way, actually. But of course, if you compare that to say, everyday folk, there is a very reserved, almost Stepford-like approach to the position," he added.

Omid Scobie accused Kate Middleton and King Charles of being racist.

Aside from his commentary about Kate's approach to duty, Endgame rehashed the infamous royal racists scandal. OK! previously reported Dutch copies of the book claimed Kate and King Charles were the unnamed royals who gossiped about Prince Archie's complexion.

According to a source, Meghan "never intended" for the information to be public, and the titles were "not leaked to Mr. [Omid] Scobie by anyone in her camp."

When the mishap occurred, Scobie said it was due to a "translation error," but translator Saskia Peeters told a different story.

"As a translator, I translate what is in front of me," Peeters told an outlet. "The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch."

Despite Scobie's depiction of the Princess of Wales, Kate and Charles' ongoing health battles made them more relatable to the public.

"This unfortunate health battle has not only brought the king and his daughter-in-law closer, but it’s also endeared them to millions of people around the world who have dealt with a scary cancer diagnosis themselves or that of a loved one," Shannon Felton Spence, former British public affairs official, explained to an outlet.

Jobson spoke on Australian show Sunrise.

