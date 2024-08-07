Kate Middleton Was 'Wrongly Dubbed a Stepford Wife' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Ally Omid Scobie

Kate and Prince William typically focus on their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and the duo often take the summer off to spend time with their youngsters.

"She's got a young family. She wants to spend a lot of time devoted to them with the three young children as well as supporting William, so I think she's a great role model in the way she does what she does," Jobson said. "She is not I think someone who wants to cause dramas, she gets on with the job in hand. She's a solution finder really, rather than someone that creates problems."