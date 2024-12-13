Rowdy Royals! Buckingham Palace Staffer Arrested After Christmas Party Got 'Out of Control'
Chaos erupted at Buckingham Palace when a staffer was arrested during an office Christmas party.
Reports revealed the situation spiraled "out of control" after a housemaid allegedly punched a manager during after-work drinks at All Bar One on Victoria Street.
“I’ve never seen one person get that crazy during a night out," one bystander told an outlet. "She was on another level.”
“Someone kicked off outside, was smashing glasses, and then got arrested," another said.
Police rushed to the bar after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, and arrested a 24-year-old royal employee for common assault, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.
“The group walked in and this one girl just got hysterical. She started smashing glasses and abusing our staff members, so we had to call the police," a source revealed.
“It had been a crazy night, we were incredibly busy and we had to deal with so many bookings," they continued. "We were fully booked and then we had to deal with a party of 50 people on top of that.”
Police officers later offered more insight into what went down.
“At 21.21hrs on Tuesday, December 10, officers were called to a bar in Victoria Street, SW1, following reports that a customer had smashed glasses and attempted to assault a member of staff," a spokesperson said.
“Officers attended and arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly," the spokesperson continued. "She was taken into custody and released the following evening having been given a penalty notice for disorder.”
Buckingham Palace clarified that the social event wasn't affiliated with the palace despite their employees being present.
“We are aware of an incident outside the workplace involving a number of Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace," a Buckingham Palace rep said.
“While this was an informal social gathering, not an official Palace Christmas party, the facts will be fully investigated, with a robust disciplinary process followed in relation to individual staff and appropriate action taken," the rep revealed.
The royals are also gearing up to celebrate the holidays.
Kate Middleton, who announced she is cancer-free in September, attended the royal family's Together at Christmas concert but isn't expected to rush back to duties in the new year.
“She will probably continue to be strategic about how often she appears in public, and people shouldn’t hold it against her if she is doing less next year,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith explained. “The important thing is she will be pacing herself. She will do what she’s able to do and pursue things she feels passionate about.”
