Police rushed to the bar after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, and arrested a 24-year-old royal employee for common assault, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.

“The group walked in and this one girl just got hysterical. She started smashing glasses and abusing our staff members, so we had to call the police," a source revealed.

“It had been a crazy night, we were incredibly busy and we had to deal with so many bookings," they continued. "We were fully booked and then we had to deal with a party of 50 people on top of that.”