Meghan Markle Ditches Sussex From Her Name When Introducing Herself on New Podcast After Correcting Mindy Kaling
Meghan Markle left out an important part of her name when introducing herself on her new podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder."
During the premiere episode, which dropped on Tuesday, April 8, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, introduced herself as just "Meghan."
Meghan opted to leave Sussex out of the podcast's promotional content as well, including the cover photo and end credits that state, "'Confessions of a Female Founder' is a production of Lemonada Media, created and hosted by Meghan."
Her decision to ditch Sussex conflicts with a recent moment on her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, where she corrected guest star Mindy Kaling and encouraged her to use the name Queen Elizabeth II bestowed upon her.
"People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box," the actress said, to which Meghan replied, "It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now."
The royal proceeded to explain how much the name means to her now that she has children.
"You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children,'" she said. "I didn’t know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, this is our family name, our little family name."
Meghan also previously noted how she sees the Sussex name as "part of [her] love story" with her husband, Prince Harry, 40, whom she shares two kids with, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.
"I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me," Meghan told People in March.
"I think as the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?’ I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex," she added.
- 'She Steals All Her Ideas From Others': Meghan Markle Ridiculed for Launching New 'Confessions of a Female Founder' Podcast
- Meghan Markle Sternly Corrects Mindy Kaling After She 'Keeps Saying' Her Last Name on Netflix Show: 'I'm Sussex Now'
- 10 of the Biggest Revelations from Meghan Markle's Netflix Show 'With Love, Meghan': Her 'Love Language,' New Hobby and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meghan's podcast debut comes off the heels of the controversial launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever. The Duchess of Sussex was under fire for selling more products than she was able to fulfill, forcing her to issue refunds to some customers.
She shared a public apology on Monday, April 7, for not being able to deliver some orders of the wildflower honey with honeycomb and made a promise to provide those who were snubbed with an extra, free gift.
Meghan digitally signed a note to the customers, writing, "Dear friend, My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me. I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know the team worked very hard in every department, and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened."
The Duchess of Sussex was also critiqued for her product line — which includes jam, scone mix, tea, flower sprinkles and more — being overpriced. Fans took to social media to bash As Ever, with one customer even complaining they found a hair in the raspberry spread upon arrival.