Meghan Markle Ditches Sussex From Her Name When Introducing Herself on New Podcast After Correcting Mindy Kaling

The royal proceeded to explain how much the name means to her now that she has children.

"You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children,'" she said. "I didn’t know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, this is our family name, our little family name."

Meghan also previously noted how she sees the Sussex name as "part of [her] love story" with her husband, Prince Harry, 40, whom she shares two kids with, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

"I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me," Meghan told People in March.

"I think as the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?’ I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex," she added.