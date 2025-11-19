'Pariahs' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Made Too Many 'Mistakes' While Living in United States: 'Not the Brightest Bulbs'

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced backlash since moving to the U.S. in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have done several business endeavors since moving to North America, such as their $100 million Netflix deal and "Archetypes" podcast. However, royal biographer Tina Brown claims that the couple are Hollywood "pariahs" and have made a boatload of "mistakes" during their time in the U.S.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in Montecito, Calif.

"It’s very sad what’s happened to them. I have never seen anybody in professional life make as many mistakes as Meghan has. And unfortunately, Harry is not the brightest bulb," Brown told the The New York Times on November 15. She noted how Harry, 41, believed Meghan, 44, "would be his guide in the big wide world beyond Buckingham Palace, and it turns out that Meghan makes one terrible professional decision after another."

Tina Brown Calls the Sussexes 'Pariahs'

Source: MEGA According to Tina Brown, 'Meghan makes one terrible professional decision after another.'

"And now they are sort of pariahs everywhere, it seems, which is a very difficult situation for them because America was supposed to be the place which paid the bills," Brown said. The Vanity Fair editor then praised Harry for being excelling at being a prince. "You could send him around the world and he’s always going to be welcomed and appealing. And I think he has realized too late that he was born to be a prince," she said. "And now he’s essentially just some guy doing P.R. gigs."

Source: MEGA Tina Brown said Prince Harry should move back to England.

Despite her kind words, Brown suggested that the former military man shoulder return back to his home country of England. "I’d like to see a way for him to make amends with his family, but it gets harder and harder as the years go by. I think that [Prince William] is going to be the decider of that, and I think William has a very tough view of the whole situation, which is that the betrayal of Harry is not something that can be remedied," she said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Left the United Kingdom in 2020

Source: MEGA Prince William and Prince Harry have been beefing for years.