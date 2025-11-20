'Old' Meghan Markle Called Out for Looking 'Washed Up' in 'Awful' Photos From New Magazine Cover
Nov. 20 2025, Published 8:23 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is facing a wave of harsh criticism after her new Harper’s Bazaar cover story dropped on Wednesday, November 19. The spread featured the Duchess of Sussex in pared-down, neutral looks — which people didn't seem to love.
Almost immediately, a post on X went viral, slamming the images and calling her “old washed-up MM,” insisting the photos were “so awful.”
The user even joked about “who she ticked off at Harper’s Bazaar,” adding a winking emoji.
The photos took a completely stripped-back approach.
In one shot, Meghan sat barefoot on the floor in a loose, white button-down and relaxed dark trousers. Her hair was pulled back, her jewelry was minimal and the soft lighting gave the portrait a clean, raw feel.
Another image showed her in a cream turtleneck and wide-leg ivory pants as she leaned back with a calm, steady expression. A separate black-and-white shot featured Meghan in a sharp trench coat layered over a turtleneck, keeping the same understated, bare-faced vibe.
A close-up focused on her natural skin with barely-there makeup, paired with a simple black blazer.
Throughout the spread, the palette stayed monochrome, the silhouettes classic and the vibe intentionally muted.
Still, critics kept piling on.
“Up there with the worst pics I've seen of her. Delulu’s big moment was destroyed again 🤣,” one person wrote.
Another added, “Notice they used the most plain gray background like you used to use at Sear's...😆😆😆 They hate her.”
A third argued, “Seriously! This is bad! She’s prettier than this. This is intentional!”
The online dragging comes as Meghan opened up about how she handles fame.
“I think my boundaries became stronger,” she said. “You find different ways to protect yourself.”
She also took a moment to gush about Prince Harry, calling him her biggest source of support.
“He loves me so boldly, fully, and he also has a different perspective because he sees media that I wouldn’t. No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he’s always going to make sure that he has my back,” she shared, noting that Harry is "someone who just has this childlike wonder and playfulness,” which she loves.
"I was so drawn to that, and he brought that out in me," she continued. "That’s translated into every part of our life. Even in business, I want us to play and have fun and explore and be creative."
Meghan also reflected on her work-life balance as she and Harry continue to make high-profile appearances, from Paris Fashion Week to Hollywood galas.
“I love being able to do both,” she said. “To play in the sandbox with my kids and to play in the front row at a show. I think the moment that you start making all of your personal decisions based on external judgment, then you lose your authenticity."