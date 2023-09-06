Meghan Markle Caused Chaos When She Wanted to Visit Queen Elizabeth Before Her Death: Source
Meghan Markle caused some trouble on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death.
A source recently revealed that the wife of Prince Harry wanted to see the late monarch along with the royal family while she was on her deathbed. According to the insider, the former actress and her hubby publicly claimed they would be at Balmoral due to the failing health of the famous matriarch.
"You need an invite to go to Balmoral at any time, let alone a moment of massive constitutional upheaval," they said of the Queen's residence.
"They knew Meghan wasn't wanted. No one had replied to their messages, no one had invited her to come. Kate, who had known the queen for decades, wouldn't have dreamed of being there at her deathbed. But for some reason, Meghan wanted to insert herself into it, so they tried to bounce the [future] king into accepting it by publicly announcing it," they explained.
At the time, the duo had asked Prince William, whom they had not been in contact with for months, to catch a ride to the British estate.
"It was insane," a friend of William's said. "They had just spent two years slagging off the entire family and calling them racists. Harry had completely betrayed William, and he was holding the memoir [published after the queen's death] and the Netflix series over them as well."
"They hadn't exchanged a cordial word in months. And then he is texting him, saying, 'Can we get a lift with you.' I think if it had just been Harry, maybe a way could have been found. But Meghan too? Er, no thanks," the pal added.
However, Meghan's tricks did not work, after the controversial couple's announcement, King Charles personally called his son and told him the Duchess was not invited.
Harry gave his side of the story in his memoir, Spare, saying, "We told our team to confirm: we'd be missing the WellChildAwards and hurrying up to Scotland. Then came another call from Pa. He said I was welcome at Balmoral, but he didn't want … her. He started to lay out his reason, which was nonsensical, and disrespectful, and I wasn't having it. Don't ever speak about my wife that way."
He continued bashing his father, adding, "He stammered, apologetic, saying he simply didn't want a lot of people around. No other wives were coming. Kate wasn't coming, he said, therefore Meg shouldn't. Then that's all you needed to say."
Daily Beast reported on the source's comments.