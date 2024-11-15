Meghan Markle's 'Dealbreaker' Revealed: Duchess Fears the Royal Family 'Could Drive a Wedge Between' Her and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to be on the outs with the royal family, but an insider claimed the Suits star wants her in-laws to know the Sussexes will remain united if they mend things with her husband.
"Meghan is all for Harry making peace with his family, but she’s not going to let them sideline her in the process," a source told an outlet. "She’s been very clear that she’s not about to let William, or anyone else, drive a wedge between her and Harry."
"Any attempt to handle things with just Harry is a no-go," they added. "She feels strongly that she and Harry are a team, and if his family wants to welcome him back but not her, that will be a dealbreaker."
OK! previously reported one political commentator believes the Sussexes' tell-all projects negatively impacted their reputations in the U.S.
“Harry and Meghan are viewed as just massive narcissists who spend all the time trashing the royal family," The Heritage Foundation's Nile Gardiner told GB News. "Most Americans really admire the royal family."
"The Queen was hugely popular with Americans, and they don't take kindly to attacks on the royal family," Gardiner continued. "The royal family is very much loved in America."
The Sussexes publicly complained about their lives in the U.K., which is why people in the U.S. are likely fond of the Windsors.
"All these attacks from Harry and Meghan, they've gone down very badly in the United States," Gardiner said. "They have alienated most Americans.”
As the couple's popularity declines, one source alleged the Duchess of Sussex has concerns about the Duke of Sussex taking on royal duties amid health crises.
"Meghan isn't happy at all," the source told an outlet. "She's panicking about Harry being sucked back into his old life."
"For her, it's far better for Harry to be on the outside, so she can have him firmly and safely in her corner," they added. "The thought of him cozying up to his family again has struck a note of panic."
While working as a duchess, Meghan and Kate Middleton struggled to find common ground.
"Meghan still has major issues with Kate and partly blames her for them having to step down," the source claimed.
In Harry & Meghan, the former actress painted Kate and Prince William as rigid.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan recalled when discussing meeting the pair for the first time. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan admitted.
