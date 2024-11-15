or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle's 'Dealbreaker' Revealed: Duchess Fears the Royal Family 'Could Drive a Wedge Between' Her and Prince Harry

meghan markle dealbreaker revealed prince harry fears royal family drive wedge between them
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

By:

Nov. 15 2024, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to be on the outs with the royal family, but an insider claimed the Suits star wants her in-laws to know the Sussexes will remain united if they mend things with her husband.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle dealbreaker revealed prince harry fears royal family drive wedge between them
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Meghan Markle worries Prince Harry will return to the royal fold due to King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

"Meghan is all for Harry making peace with his family, but she’s not going to let them sideline her in the process," a source told an outlet. "She’s been very clear that she’s not about to let William, or anyone else, drive a wedge between her and Harry."

"Any attempt to handle things with just Harry is a no-go," they added. "She feels strongly that she and Harry are a team, and if his family wants to welcome him back but not her, that will be a dealbreaker."

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported one political commentator believes the Sussexes' tell-all projects negatively impacted their reputations in the U.S.

“Harry and Meghan are viewed as just massive narcissists who spend all the time trashing the royal family," The Heritage Foundation's Nile Gardiner told GB News. "Most Americans really admire the royal family."

"The Queen was hugely popular with Americans, and they don't take kindly to attacks on the royal family," Gardiner continued. "The royal family is very much loved in America."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle dealbreaker revealed prince harry fears royal family drive wedge between them
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's personalities clashed during the duchess' short time as a royal.

Article continues below advertisement

The Sussexes publicly complained about their lives in the U.K., which is why people in the U.S. are likely fond of the Windsors.

"All these attacks from Harry and Meghan, they've gone down very badly in the United States," Gardiner said. "They have alienated most Americans.”

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As the couple's popularity declines, one source alleged the Duchess of Sussex has concerns about the Duke of Sussex taking on royal duties amid health crises.

"Meghan isn't happy at all," the source told an outlet. "She's panicking about Harry being sucked back into his old life."

"For her, it's far better for Harry to be on the outside, so she can have him firmly and safely in her corner," they added. "The thought of him cozying up to his family again has struck a note of panic."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle dealbreaker revealed prince harry fears royal family drive wedge between them
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are building careers in the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

While working as a duchess, Meghan and Kate Middleton struggled to find common ground.

"Meghan still has major issues with Kate and partly blames her for them having to step down," the source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle dealbreaker revealed prince harry fears royal family drive wedge between them
Source: MEGA

A political commentator claimed Americans have lost interest in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Article continues below advertisement

In Harry & Meghan, the former actress painted Kate and Prince William as rigid.

“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan recalled when discussing meeting the pair for the first time. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan admitted.

Sources spoke to Heat World.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.