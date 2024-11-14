'Massive Narcissists' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Have Alienated Most Americans' by Trashing the Royal Family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's public complaints about the royal family might have impacted their developing careers in the U.S., according to one political commentator.
“Harry and Meghan are viewed as just massive narcissists who spend all the time trashing the royal family," The Heritage Foundation's Nile Gardiner told GB News. "Most Americans really admire the royal family."
"The Queen was hugely popular with Americans, and they don't take kindly to attacks on the royal family," Gardiner continued. "The royal family is very much loved in America."
Gardiner has been a vocal critic of the Sussexes, and he often discusses the conservative think tank's demands for Homeland Security to publish the royal's immigration paperwork.
"All these attacks from Harry and Meghan, they've gone down very badly in the United States," Gardiner said. "They have alienated most Americans.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
OK! previously reported brand analysts believe the Duchess of Sussex is attempting to use her formal title to promote herself in the U.S.
"Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband," psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told an outlet. "Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality."
"Wearing red is a powerful, boss lady color," Ludwig shared. "It says, ‘I’m here, I’m not hiding, and I’m ready to assume my position of power.’ Wearing red often symbolizes attraction, confidence and empowerment."
Meghan retired from acting in 2017, but her red carpet appearance at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 event in October reminded Ludwig of her time on Suits.
"The ‘red dress effect’ studies found that red enhances the male gaze and encourages men to find women wearing red more appealing. In fashion, red is also considered a power color that represents strength and determination," Ludwig explained of her outfit.
"The hair is a throwback to her Hollywood actress days," she noted. "It’s all in sync with Meghan taking control of her life and doing things her way again."
The Duchess of Sussex is often called ambitious, but commentators wonder if she can handle the negative commentary that comes with being an A-lister.
"Meghan Markle seems to be constantly strategizing to achieve more — more fame, more power, more popularity, and more wealth," Ludwig explained. "Her goal appears to be establishing herself as a global brand, aiming to be the most famous and influential woman in the room."
"However, she may have realized that being high-profile comes with its challenges," she shared. "Fame can be a double-edged sword; while it can attract admiration, it can also invite criticism and disdain. The unconditional adoration she may have hoped for is not a given."
After being branded as "grifters," there has been speculation about the Sussexes' next professional steps.
"She may be considering ways to re-imagine her public persona," she said. "Meghan might be… curious to explore what happens when she steps out on her own."
The Sussexes spent weeks apart as Harry focused on his patronages, but American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield wonders what their next steps are.
"I think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem incredibly lost when it comes to their purpose, but Harry comes off far more confident," Schofield claimed. "There are a significant number of people that question Harry and Meghan's sincerity when they flipped a switch almost overnight from selling family secrets to showing up at charity events."
"It does not seem authentic… This strategy looks like a desperate attempt to get back into everyone's good graces," the podcaster noted. "For a lot of royalists, it would be too little, too late."