Meghan Markle Is 'All for' Prince Harry 'Making Peace With His Family'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to end their feud with the royal family, but the Duchess of Sussex might be ready to make amends with her in-laws.
"Meghan is all for Harry making peace with his family, but she’s not going to let them sideline her in the process. She’s been very clear that she’s not about to let William, or anyone else, drive a wedge between her and Harry," an insider told an outlet.
"Any attempt to handle things with just Harry is a no-go. She feels strongly that she and Harry are a team, and if his family wants to welcome him back but not her, that will be a dealbreaker," the insider added.
Harry's explosive memoir, Spare, widened the wedge between him and William, but the duke still expressed an interest in having a relationship with his brother after publishing the book.
"As vocal as Harry’s been about wanting to reconcile, a lot of people do feel he’s still under Meghan’s influence and the worry is her stance could make it difficult for him to truly reach out," the source said.
"At the end of the day, Meghan and Kate both have very different ideas on what it will take for them to reconcile," the source added.
OK! previously reported a source claimed the former actress has concerns about her husband returning to the royal fold as his father, King Charles, battles cancer.
"Meghan isn't happy at all," the source told an outlet. "She's panicking about Harry being sucked back into his old life."
"For her, it's far better for Harry to be on the outside, so she can have him firmly and safely in her corner," they added. "The thought of him cozying up to his family again has struck a note of panic."
During her short time as a working royal, the Duchess of Sussex and Kate struggled to develop a bond, and a source alleged Meghan still has some animosity toward the Princess of Wales.
"Meghan still has major issues with Kate and partly blames her for them having to step down," the source claimed.
Before "Megxit," Harry and Kate were tight, but things slowly changed after his move to the U.S.
"I'm sure he's sad about the breakdown because they were very close," they shared. "They looked after each other, and that's what's so sad about it."
"The only way the olive branch is going to happen is if Harry eats some serious humble pie and says I've messed up," the source added.
In Harry & Meghan, the mom-of-two described how her California-cool personality clashed with William and Kate's demeanor.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan recalled when talking about meeting the pair for the first time. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan admitted.
