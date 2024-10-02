or
Prince William Was 'Always Jealous' of Prince Harry's Popularity

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was one of the most popular members of the royal family before 'Megxit.'

Oct. 2 2024, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

Though Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has unraveled in recent years, their feud began years before "Megxit."

According to Princess Diana's former security head, Ken Wharfe, the Prince of Wales was envious of the Duke of Sussex's likability.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry wrote about his rivalry with Prince William in 'Spare.'

“Harry was always the court jester as a child," Wharfe told an outlet. “Part of the problem with him and his brother was that William was somewhat jealous of his popularity."

“But like his mother, she liked to be entertained, she liked to be popular," he noted.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship was impacted by 'Spare' and 'Megxit.'

Before moving to the U.S., Harry was a beloved member of the royal family.

“I haven't got a great deal of sympathy for them," Wharfe admitted. “Prior to 'Megxit,' he was more popular than the Queen."

“He has a style that’s so unique, he thought he could do six months in and six months out," he noted. "It hasn't worked out like that because the Queen wouldn't allow that. I think with Harry, he was popular, certainly when he was here in the United Kingdom."

Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton publicly acknowledged Prince Harry's 40th birthday.

The tension between the brothers was highlighted during Harry's recent trip to London, as the Prince of Wales chose to meet with David Beckham during the duke's WellChild Award appearance on Monday, September 30.

Recently, William and Kate Middleton publicly acknowledged Harry's 40th birthday despite their rift, however, the road to reconciliation will still take some time.

"Harry and Meghan are certainly not welcome back as a team," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said in an interview. "I would argue they are not welcome back at all if Prince William has anything to say about it… But Harry could potentially get his foot in the door through his father."

"[But] it is not something the royal family is longing for," Schofield claimed.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is building a life for himself outside of the royal fold.

According to an insider, the Princess of Wales played an important role in her in-laws posting about Harry entering a new decade on social media.

"She told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love and family are front and center of their values, but more importantly, she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day," the source stated.

"Kate was very much the driving force behind Harry's birthday wishes, as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it's too late," they continued.

Harry hasn't been photographed in the same room as Kate since King Charles' coronation, but an insider claimed the famous redhead was touched by the gesture.

"It meant the world to Harry that the royals, as well as the Waleses, sent this olive branch on social media. And Kate made a point to call him and send a thoughtful gift his way, as well," the source added.

Wharfe spoke to The Sun.

