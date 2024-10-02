Prince William Was 'Always Jealous' of Prince Harry's Popularity

The tension between the brothers was highlighted during Harry's recent trip to London, as the Prince of Wales chose to meet with David Beckham during the duke's WellChild Award appearance on Monday, September 30.

Recently, William and Kate Middleton publicly acknowledged Harry's 40th birthday despite their rift, however, the road to reconciliation will still take some time.

"Harry and Meghan are certainly not welcome back as a team," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said in an interview. "I would argue they are not welcome back at all if Prince William has anything to say about it… But Harry could potentially get his foot in the door through his father."

"[But] it is not something the royal family is longing for," Schofield claimed.