Meghan Markle Called 'Deranged' After Wearing Coat and Cashmere in 70 Degree Weather: 'Disaster'

In the photos obtained by a news outlet, the Suits alum was seen in a $1,625 Max Mara Raspoli coat, a blue and tan $1,225 cashmere Hermès Rayures D'Ete shawl and white pants as she walked across a parking lot. The images of the former royal's unusual outfit came as Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, saddled up for a charity polo event in Singapore.

In response to the paparazzi snaps of the mother-of-two, the public bashed Meghan for her clothing choices as well as the unusual timing of the release of the photos.