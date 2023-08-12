'It's All Meghan's Fault': Prince William and Kate Middleton Aren't Blaming Themselves for Fallout With Prince Harry's Wife
It's been a long time since Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hung out — and it doesn't seem like the foursome will reunite again.
“The future king and queen feel like they did everything in their power to form a bond with Meghan and Harry, but she isolated him and put up walls,” a source claimed. “William and Kate have gone back and forth trying to figure out where they went wrong, but at a certain point they had to step back and stop blaming themselves. As they see it, it's all Meghan’s fault.”
As OK! previously reported, Harry, 38, said hurtful things about his brother in his book, Spare. In one chapter, he accused his sibling of getting physical with him over his wife.
“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” Harry wrote. “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”
Since then, the brothers have been at war with one another, but it sounds like Harry is willing to potentially compromise and even come back to the U.K. in the future.
"He and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves," a source claimed. "He hopes that will please William and show that they’re serious about coming back. Harry doesn’t want to become a prisoner of the palace."
Ever since Meghan and Harry's Spotify deal fell through, the pair might be cozying back up to the prince's brood.
“She knows it’s in their best interest to get closer to Charles now that he’s king,” a source said. “With their Spotify deal over, options are running out and Meghan knows it. Charles can help them — a lot. But no reunions will be forged as long as Kate continues to dig in her heels.”
