EXCLUSIVE Meghan Markle Desperate for Prince Harry to Finally Fix His Bald Spot as She Fears It Will Feel Like 'She Is Sleeping' With His Slaphead Brother William Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is worried that Prince Harry's 'bald spot' will make it look like she's 'sleeping with' William, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Dec. 6 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is doubling down on her effort to persuade Prince Harry to finally take drastic action to confront his thinning hair, with sources claiming she is increasingly anxious that his expanding bald spot is turning him into a mirror image of his brother Prince William. Harry, 41, has been candid about his hair loss in recent weeks, most notably when he addressed the subject onstage in Toronto after the couple appeared at the 2025 World Series in Los Angeles.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is worried about her husband going bald, a source claims.

The Sussexes were photographed in the front row, with Harry wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers cap and later apologizing to the Toronto Blue Jays, whom he supports. At the True Patriot Love's National Tribute Dinner, he said: "Before I begin, I think it's important we address the blue hatted elephant in the room once more. No excuses, but there were two reasons for wearing it. First, our host that night was the owner of the Dodgers and I believed it was the polite thing to do. "Second, the 900,000-watt floodlights shining down on an ever-increasing bald spot." He added: "When you're missing a lot of hair on top, and you're sitting under floodlights, you'll take any hat that's available." According to one California-based source, Harry's attempts at humor disguise deeper discomfort.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry has a 'bald spot.'

The insider said: "Harry jokes about it when people are watching, but privately it really gets to him. He is forever looking in mirrors and fussing with his hair to cover the thinning." Meghan, 44, who once told listeners of her former "Archetypes" podcast she "loves redheads," is urging her husband to address what she sees as an avoidable slide. Another insider said: "She really struggles seeing Harry so self-conscious and wants him to feel confident again. She's encouraging him to look at all the modern fixes because she genuinely believes he'll be grateful later."

"She also doesn't want him ending up as bald as his brother William, who she can't stand – she worries it will make being with Harry feel uncomfortably similar to being with Willy." Another source added: "Meghan jokes that if Harry loses too much hair, she'll feel like she's sleeping next to William. She means it lightheartedly, but it's definitely a concern." Harry and Markle's children – Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4 – have inherited their father's red hair, something his wife reportedly cherishes.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'moving in the opposite direction,' a source claims.

Prince Harry himself has long highlighted William's hair loss. In Spare, his 2023 memoir, he wrote of his meeting with his older sibling after the grandfather Prince Philip's funeral: "I looked at Willy, really looked at him, maybe for the first time since we were boys."I took it all in: his familiar scowl, which had always been his default in dealings with me, his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mummy, which was fading with time." Industry observers say Meghan's concerns about Harry's thinning thatch are also tied to her obsession with branding and image. A Hollywood publicist said: "Meghan is desperately trying to creating a whole lifestyle brand, and in that world, looks are a kind of currency."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's failures don't cause 'friction' between them, a source said.