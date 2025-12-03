Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's String of Career Failures 'Never Creates Friction Between Them': They 'Always Operate as a Team'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to conquer Hollywood following their move to California in 2020 after taking a step back as senior members of the firm. Following a string of PR disasters, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are staying strong together and weathering whatever storm comes their way.

"It never creates friction between them," a source told People on December 3. "They’re fully aligned and always operate as a team. It never puts them at odds." Meghan, 44, has received much backlash in recent months for a number of public image incidents. However, despite any hate that she gets, Harry, 41, is always there to support her.

Meghan Markle Says Prince Harry Has Always Supported Her Work

"It's not something to be taken for granted when you have a partner, a spouse, who is just so behind you," the Suits star said of Harry's support of her during a podcast interview back in April. "I always think about it like the end of Super Mario Bros. When you get to the final, final level and they go, 'Slay the dragon, save the princess.' I'm like, that's my husband," she joked. "He's constantly going to do whatever he can to make sure that our family is safe and protected."

The Sussexes Have Encountered Much Backlash Recently

Meghan and Harry encountered some hate when they attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party last month. While photos of them surfaced on social media, they reportedly requested that the snaps be removed. One source alleged the couple was "furious" that the "unapproved" photos made the rounds online without their consent. According to DeuxMoi, insiders say that "the removal of these images may be linked to Meghan not wearing the traditional red Remembrance poppy — a small but symbolically significant detail in the U.K. during November." Harry wore the red pin for the event, as the poppy is a symbol that many wear during the month in remembrance of military veterans.

