Meghan Markle 'Determined to Get Closer' to Actress Julia Roberts So They Can 'Team Up on Something' in the Future
Meghan Markle wants to have friends in high places!
Though the Duchess of Sussex has yet to return to acting, an insider claimed that ever since she and Prince Harry moved to California, she "made it her mission" to befriend idol Julia Roberts.
"They’ve only run into each other a few times, but Meghan’s determined to get closer to Julia so they can team up on something," the source spilled to a magazine. "The ideal scenario would be for them to collaborate on fashion and wellness initiatives. Meghan is also producing now, so she’d love to find a project to option for Julia."
A few years ago, the Suits alum, 42, included Roberts in a list of 10 women who changed her life, sharing, "She was the first person I saw onscreen and thought, ‘That looks like so much fun; I wanna do that.’"
"When I was younger, someone once told me, ‘You kind of look like Julia Roberts in profile.’ It was the best compliment of all time," she gushed.
When a reporter later informed the Eat, Pray, Love lead, 55, of the kind words, she responded, "I am just going to be floating on that all night!"
Though the mom-of-two has insisted she's done with movies, the insider declared, "if there’s anyone who could persuade her to return to acting, it’s Julia!"
On the other hand, former minister David Mellor believes that rubbing shoulders with A-list celebrities — she recently snapped a picture with Kerry Washington at a Beyoncé concert — was never Meghan's plan, as she allegedly had high hopes of being the next Princess Diana.
"It’s a sad half-life that she has," he said in a recent interview. "She always thought that she could drift into the royal family and become the new Princess Diana and all she would have to do is doll herself up and smile to the camera."
Despite stepping back from Hollywood, Meghan has been front and center at Harry's Invictus Games as she cheers in the stands. However, royal commentator Rebecca English told an outlet that his wife's "keen support" is actually outshining him.
"I did find it a little strange that Meghan gave a speech at one of these events, I know it was a bit off the cuff, but you certainly wouldn’t see that in the royal family," she explained. "If it was someone’s baby, the partner would always let the other person take the lead and shine. Harry did see a little bit like a spare part on the stage there."
Harry also gave an address of his own, in which he appeared to shade the royal family for stripping him of his military titles.
Star reported on Meghan's determination to become friends with Roberts.