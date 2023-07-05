Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo Kissing Husband Danny Moder to Celebrate 21st Wedding Anniversary: 'True Love'
Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are still going strong!
On Tuesday, July 4, the actress marked their 21st anniversary by posting a photo of them smooching. "💥 21 💥 #truelove #heckyeah #fromhereonout," she captioned the rare PDA snap.
The duo received well wishes in the comments section of the post, with Tom Hanks' wife, Rita Wilson, writing, "Scorpio sister! Happy Anniversary to you love birds !! We love you both!💕."
The parents-of-three have managed to keep their romance out of the spotlight, and when asked about the secret to their successful relationship last year, the brunette beauty quipped, "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it. It's making out. Lots of making out."
The pair have continued to live a low-key lifestyle despite Roberts, 55, amping up her movie career again.
"It wasn't by design so much as not finding something I was interested in," she explained in an interview of why she started filming again after a hiatus. "I was surprised at how quickly the years seemed to go by. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have great pride in being home with my family and considering myself a homemaker."
"He was right to push me," she noted of Moder encouraging her to get back to work. "Because if he said, 'I don't know [about accepting the role],' I would have been like, 'I don't either! I'm not going!' That's the female plight. That feeling of leaving is hard.
"People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that's gone by that I haven't done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one," she said. "If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend's Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn't exist until this movie [Ticket to Paradise] that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed."
Moder and Roberts share three children together: twins Hazel and Phineas, 18 and Henry, 16.