Russell Brand Bragged About Kissing Meghan Markle in 2010 Movie Prior to Shocking Sexual Assault Allegations

"She was in a film that I was in … Get Him to the Greek it was called. Bloody good film. I didn’t know her at the time because she wasn’t married to a royal person, so I wasn’t paying attention," he spilled.

The mom-of-two didn't have a speaking part in the flick, but the British actor said, "I think I planted one on her in the scene. … It was scripted in the scene. I only know this because I think I saw a clip of it somewhere."