Russell Brand Bragged About Kissing Meghan Markle in 2010 Movie Prior to Shocking Sexual Assault Allegations
Russell Brand's past interviews about his famous female costars are resurfacing in the wake of rape and sexual assault accusations against him.
In a 2018 interview that occurred shortly before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, the comedian recalled how he worked with the Duchess of Sussex in a 2010 movie.
"She was in a film that I was in … Get Him to the Greek it was called. Bloody good film. I didn’t know her at the time because she wasn’t married to a royal person, so I wasn’t paying attention," he spilled.
The mom-of-two didn't have a speaking part in the flick, but the British actor said, "I think I planted one on her in the scene. … It was scripted in the scene. I only know this because I think I saw a clip of it somewhere."
The comedian joked that when wedding attendees are asked if there are objections to the union at the ceremony, someone should shout out, "Yeah, Russell Brand snogged her in that film!"
As OK! reported, Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women, who claimed the incidents occurred between 2006 to 2013.
The comic denied the allegations via an Instagram video on Friday, September 15.
"I've received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks," he stated. "But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute."
"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies," said Brand. "And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual."
