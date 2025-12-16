or
Article continues below advertisement
Meghan Markle Drama: British News Channel Forced to Apologize for 'False' Claim Duchess' Mom Went to Jail

image of Meghan Markle and her mom, Doria Ragland, share a close relationship.
Source: MEGA

GB News was forced to apologize after they made a claim stating that Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, went to prison.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 16 2025, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

British broadcaster GB News apologized for claiming Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, was in prison and didn't raise her daughter.

Anchor Carole Malone expressed her remorse for her previous statements during the December 15 airing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @I_amMukhtar/X

GB News journalist Carole Malone apologized for her false claims.

Carole, 71, reported earlier this month that Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, had nurtured her while Doria, 69, was locked up.

“On Thursday, December the 4th, 2025, I stated that Thomas Markle, the Duchess of Sussex’s father, brought Meghan up while her mother, Doria Ragland, was in prison," Carole said.

“I believed this to be the case based on what I now understand to be misinformation I had seen online,” she went on. “I was questioned about the validity of this claim during the broadcast and I repeated this belief, which I now understand to be false.”

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Her Mother Have a Close Relationship

image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in 2018.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in 2018.

“This was a genuine error. I accept what I have been told on behalf of Ms. Ragland — that she raised her daughter and that she has never been in prison or jail. I apologize sincerely to Ms. Ragland and her family for any pain my comments may have caused," the journalist concluded.

While the Duchess of Sussex, 44, is close with her mother, she does not have an easy relationship with her father. Things got worse when she married Prince Harry in 2018.

Meghan and Thomas, 81, became estranged after it was uncovered that the latter was selling stories to the press and staging paparazzi photos.

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas Markle Suffered a Leg Amputation

image of Thomas suffered a leg amputation earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

Thomas suffered a leg amputation earlier this month.

Thomas recently made headlines, as he is currently recovering in the Philippines after undergoing a leg amputation.

While the Suits star reportedly sent a message to him after his procedure, she currently has no plans to go visit him as he heals.

The Times noted that she allegedly sent him a letter, which also included her feelings about the retired lighting director's frequent media interviews.

image of Thomas and Meghan Markle have been estranged for years.
Source: MEGA

Thomas and Meghan Markle have been estranged for years.

The outlet also reported that Meghan is afraid to ring Thomas on the phone as she fears the call would be overheard by other individuals.

After his surgery, Thomas pleaded in an interview with Daily Mail that he wants to see his daughter and his grandchildren, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, before he departs this world.

“I don’t want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband, too," he told the British publication.

“Of course I want to speak to her [Meghan] but I am not sure if these are the right circumstances,” he said. “I’ve always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her.”

