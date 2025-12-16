Meghan Markle Drama: British News Channel Forced to Apologize for 'False' Claim Duchess' Mom Went to Jail

Article continues below advertisement

British broadcaster GB News apologized for claiming Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, was in prison and didn't raise her daughter. Anchor Carole Malone expressed her remorse for her previous statements during the December 15 airing.

Carole Malone and GB News had to make an on-air apology to Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's mum, after Carole falsely claimed that Doria had been in jail. pic.twitter.com/kYcEXxovff — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) December 16, 2025 Source: @I_amMukhtar/X GB News journalist Carole Malone apologized for her false claims.

Carole, 71, reported earlier this month that Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, had nurtured her while Doria, 69, was locked up. “On Thursday, December the 4th, 2025, I stated that Thomas Markle, the Duchess of Sussex’s father, brought Meghan up while her mother, Doria Ragland, was in prison," Carole said. “I believed this to be the case based on what I now understand to be misinformation I had seen online,” she went on. “I was questioned about the validity of this claim during the broadcast and I repeated this belief, which I now understand to be false.”

Meghan Markle and Her Mother Have a Close Relationship

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in 2018.

“This was a genuine error. I accept what I have been told on behalf of Ms. Ragland — that she raised her daughter and that she has never been in prison or jail. I apologize sincerely to Ms. Ragland and her family for any pain my comments may have caused," the journalist concluded. While the Duchess of Sussex, 44, is close with her mother, she does not have an easy relationship with her father. Things got worse when she married Prince Harry in 2018. Meghan and Thomas, 81, became estranged after it was uncovered that the latter was selling stories to the press and staging paparazzi photos.

Thomas Markle Suffered a Leg Amputation

Source: MEGA Thomas suffered a leg amputation earlier this month.

Thomas recently made headlines, as he is currently recovering in the Philippines after undergoing a leg amputation. While the Suits star reportedly sent a message to him after his procedure, she currently has no plans to go visit him as he heals. The Times noted that she allegedly sent him a letter, which also included her feelings about the retired lighting director's frequent media interviews.

Source: MEGA Thomas and Meghan Markle have been estranged for years.