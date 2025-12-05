Meghan Markle Reaches Out to Estranged Dad Thomas as He Fights for His Life Amid Medical Crisis
Dec. 5 2025, Published 6:06 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle reached out to her father as he remains in the hospital.
According to a new report released on Friday, December 5, the royal, 44, has been in communication with Thomas Markle.
The 81-year-old recently underwent surgery that involved amputating his left leg.
"I can confirm she has reached out to her father," a spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex told an outlet.
On Friday morning, Thomas' son, Thomas Markle Jr., told Daily Mail that his leg was amputated below the knee after a blood clot in his thigh cut off circulation. The procedure was performed in the Philippines, where the duo has been living since earlier this year. The elder Thomas' foot reportedly turned "blue then black" ahead of the decision to amputate it.
Thomas Jr. added that his father is in intensive care, and doctors will continue to monitor him in case an infection arises.
"There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed and it was a case of life or death," he said. "One of his doctors said the next two or three days are critical. ... They were worried about infection setting in — sepsis or gangrene. The flesh was black and dying."
Thomas Markle's Estrangement From Daughter Meghan
Thomas has faced his fair share of health challenges over the years, including a stroke in 2022. He has been estranged from Meghan since 2018, the same year she married Prince Harry. The retired television lighting director reportedly staged paparazzi photos and was dishonest with his daughter about his actions.
In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan admitted she felt like she "lost her father."
Later that year, in their Netflix documentary, Harry expressed, "She had a father before this, and now she doesn’t have a father. If Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad."
Thomas Markle Thought He Was Going to 'Die' in an Earthquake
Thomas' leg amputation comes just two months after he was "trapped" in his 19th-floor apartment on the island of Cebu in the Philippines during an earthquake. In an interview with Daily Mail's Caroline Graham during the October earthquake, Thomas recalled thinking he wasn't going to live in that scary moment.
"If we die tonight, do you think Meghan will come to my funeral?" he asked the reporter. "Will I get a better funeral because my son-in-law is fifth in line to the throne?"
Before moving to the Philippines, Thomas lived in Mexico for 10 years. He reportedly left America to escape "constant pain" he allegedly faces amid his estrangement from Meghan.
The Duchess has not spoken out yet about her father's current hospitalization.