Meghan Markle 'Only Has Her Mom' as Former Actress Prepares for Another 'Bittersweet' Christmas Without Her Father
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting ready to celebrate another holiday season without the royal family or Thomas Markle.
“Meghan only has her mom, as there’s almost zero chance of a reconciliation between her and her dad," an insider told an outlet.
According to the source, it's a “bittersweet” period for the Sussexes due to their ongoing feuds with their respective relatives.
Days leading up to Meghan's 2018 wedding, it was revealed her father, Thomas, staged images for the paparazzi. Six years after the scandal was made public, Thomas and Meghan have yet to reunite, and the lighting director shared he still hasn't met his royal grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.
"I was a daddy's girl my whole life and I was with him a lot," Meghan said in Harry & Meghan when reflecting on her childhood.
With the Suits star growing up close to Thomas, she was saddened by their falling out.
"I grieve a lot. I mean, I’ve lost my father. I lost a baby," Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in 2021 during her explosive tell-all interview. "I nearly lost my name. I mean, there’s the loss of identity. But I’m still standing, and my hope for people in the takeaway from this is to know that there’s another side."
For his part, Thomas admitted he regretted his actions.
"I wish I hadn't done the whole thing," Thomas shared on Good Morning Britain in 2021, revealing he felt pressured to cooperate with photographers because he felt totally unprotected by Meghan, Harry and the royal family — as the press often stood outside his home in Rosarito, Mexico.
The couple, who moved to California in 2020, have stayed close to home during the holiday season in the past four years.
“Christmas is Meghan’s favorite time of year, she loves seeing everyone over for Thanksgiving, and then they are in full-on countdown mode for Christmas," the insider revealed.
“Harry is also very excited and loves seeing how excited Archie and Lilbet are getting," the source added. “He sometimes can’t believe how lucky he is to have them.”
OK! previously reported a source claimed the Duke of Sussex hoped to be with Princess Diana's family in England this year, as he's still close with them.
“Harry is keen for the Sussexes to spend time in the U.K. this Christmas with family," the insider shared. However, since Meghan doesn't have interest in stepping foot back in England, it's unlikely they will travel there.
Sources spoke to OK! U.K.