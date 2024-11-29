or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle 'Only Has Her Mom' as Former Actress Prepares for Another 'Bittersweet' Christmas Without Her Father

meghan markle only has mom prepares christmas without thomas markle
Source: MEGA

Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle have always been close.

By:

Nov. 29 2024, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting ready to celebrate another holiday season without the royal family or Thomas Markle.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle only has mom prepares christmas without thomas markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to celebrate Christmas in California.

Article continues below advertisement

“Meghan only has her mom, as there’s almost zero chance of a reconciliation between her and her dad," an insider told an outlet.

According to the source, it's a “bittersweet” period for the Sussexes due to their ongoing feuds with their respective relatives.

Article continues below advertisement

Days leading up to Meghan's 2018 wedding, it was revealed her father, Thomas, staged images for the paparazzi. Six years after the scandal was made public, Thomas and Meghan have yet to reunite, and the lighting director shared he still hasn't met his royal grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

"I was a daddy's girl my whole life and I was with him a lot," Meghan said in Harry & Meghan when reflecting on her childhood.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle only has mom prepares christmas without thomas markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle cut ties with her father, Thomas Markle, after he was caught staging photos for the paparazzi.

Article continues below advertisement

With the Suits star growing up close to Thomas, she was saddened by their falling out.

"I grieve a lot. I mean, I’ve lost my father. I lost a baby," Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in 2021 during her explosive tell-all interview. "I nearly lost my name. I mean, there’s the loss of identity. But I’m still standing, and my hope for people in the takeaway from this is to know that there’s another side."

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

For his part, Thomas admitted he regretted his actions.

"I wish I hadn't done the whole thing," Thomas shared on Good Morning Britain in 2021, revealing he felt pressured to cooperate with photographers because he felt totally unprotected by Meghan, Harry and the royal family — as the press often stood outside his home in Rosarito, Mexico.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple, who moved to California in 2020, have stayed close to home during the holiday season in the past four years.

“Christmas is Meghan’s favorite time of year, she loves seeing everyone over for Thanksgiving, and then they are in full-on countdown mode for Christmas," the insider revealed.

“Harry is also very excited and loves seeing how excited Archie and Lilbet are getting," the source added. “He sometimes can’t believe how lucky he is to have them.”

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle only has mom prepares christmas without thomas markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle admitted she 'grieved' losing her relationship with Thomas Markle.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported a source claimed the Duke of Sussex hoped to be with Princess Diana's family in England this year, as he's still close with them.

“Harry is keen for the Sussexes to spend time in the U.K. this Christmas with family," the insider shared. However, since Meghan doesn't have interest in stepping foot back in England, it's unlikely they will travel there.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle only has mom prepares christmas without thomas markle
Source: NETFLIX

Doria Ragland is often seen attending events with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Sources spoke to OK! U.K.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.