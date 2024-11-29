Meghan Markle 'Only Has Her Mom' as Former Actress Prepares for Another 'Bittersweet' Christmas Without Her Father

Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle have always been close.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting ready to celebrate another holiday season without the royal family or Thomas Markle .

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to celebrate Christmas in California.

“Meghan only has her mom, as there’s almost zero chance of a reconciliation between her and her dad," an insider told an outlet.

According to the source, it's a “bittersweet” period for the Sussexes due to their ongoing feuds with their respective relatives.