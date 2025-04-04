'Gross' Meghan Markle Called Out by Haters for Having No 'Manners' as Royal 'Bizarrely' Sticks Her Tongue Out While Eating: Watch

Meghan Markle recently released her first launch of products for her new brand As Ever.

Critics of Prince Harry 's wife picked apart the Duchess of Sussex's appearance in a recent video shared to her Instagram account of Meghan and her mom, Doria Ragland , trying a dessert together in the former actress' kitchen.

"Whipped up a special dessert with @nytcooking as we celebrate the launch of @aseverofficial today! Goodness is moments away ⏰In the meantime, enjoy the recipe for our ‘Chantilly Lili’ — a delicious dessert named after our darling daughter. So so so good 🍨 As special and sweet as she is," Meghan captioned a social media clip earlier this week.

While Meghan has her comments section turned off in an apparent effort to filter our incessant hate she receives online, social media trolls instead flocked to X (formerly named Twitter) to make fun of the way the 43-year-old was eating her food.