'Gross' Meghan Markle Called Out by Haters for Having No 'Manners' as Royal 'Bizarrely' Sticks Her Tongue Out While Eating: Watch
Meghan Markle's haters have made a laughing stock out of the royal's cooking content.
Critics of Prince Harry's wife picked apart the Duchess of Sussex's appearance in a recent video shared to her Instagram account of Meghan and her mom, Doria Ragland, trying a dessert together in the former actress' kitchen.
"Whipped up a special dessert with @nytcooking as we celebrate the launch of @aseverofficial today! Goodness is moments away ⏰In the meantime, enjoy the recipe for our ‘Chantilly Lili’ — a delicious dessert named after our darling daughter. So so so good 🍨 As special and sweet as she is," Meghan captioned a social media clip earlier this week.
While Meghan has her comments section turned off in an apparent effort to filter our incessant hate she receives online, social media trolls instead flocked to X (formerly named Twitter) to make fun of the way the 43-year-old was eating her food.
"Bro. What in the…who EATS LIKE THIS???? Sticks their tongue all the way out when shoveling food in? Every time I think she cannot possibly get any more bizarre, here we are," one hater mocked of Meghan as they shared a slowed-down version of the brunette beauty taking a bite of her treat.
"Certainly does not have the manners of a royal," another critic declared, while a third individual snubbed, "She’s total low class."
"Ugh. I wouldn’t be able to eat around her. The food that she would have to be showing every time she stuck her tongue out. And this after her chewing with her mouth open in the video with Gwyneth [Paltrow]," someone else complained, referring to recent content of Meghan hanging out with the Iron Man star.
A fifth person snarled, "So gross how she sticks out her tongue when she opens her mouth to eat….such a hillbilly table manners trait, animals also eat in that manner!"
Other reactions deemed Meghan "gross" and compared her eating habits to that of a "lizard."
Amid social media chatter, Meghan also received eye rolls for sending PR packages of her new As Ever products to A-list stars like Kris Jenner, Zoe Saldaña, Anine Bing and more.
This comes as Meghan took to Instagram to boast about her products selling out in mere moments.
"Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! We sold out in less than one hour and I can’t thank you enough…for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It’s just the start @aseverofficial 🎉 Here we go!" she wrote, though critics questioned the quantity in which her products were available, as well as the prices of items.