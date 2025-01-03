or
Meghan McCain Slams 'Tone Deaf' Meghan Markle for Promoting Netflix Lifestyle Series When 'Americans Can't Pay for Groceries'

Meghan McCain did not approve of Meghan Markle's latest Netflix venture.

Jan. 3 2025, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

Meghan McCain was left frustrated after the trailer for Meghan Markle's new lifestyle series With Love, Meghan debuted earlier this week.

The Duchess of Sussex, who currently lives in Montecito, Calif., could be seen peacefully arranging flowers, cooking and tending a beehive in the video shared to Markle's Instagram shortly after ringing in the new year.

Meghan Markle included her celebrity friends in the trailer of her upcoming cooking show.

"I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it. Surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them," the mother-of-two — who shares kids Archie and Lilibet with Prince Harry — said in the trailer. "We're not in the pursuit of perfection, we're in the pursuit of joy. Love is in the details."

However, McCain thought the trailer was "tone deaf," considering the tense state of the country after the shocking attacks in Louisiana and Nevada on New Year's Day.

Meghan McCain slammed the Duchess of Sussex as 'tone deaf.'

"I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing," McCain explained in a lengthy X post. "Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family."

She claimed Markle had forgotten that Americans want "real, raw, uncensored" content, not "highly curated, produced and out of touch" shows about a former royal who moved back to the United States.

Meghan Markle's new show will premiere on Netflix on January 15.

"There have been 2 terror attacks in 2 days, major wars raging and Americans can’t pay for groceries. We are a country in rage, uncertainty and intensity right now," she continued. "This concept is ill advised."

The former host on The View added that if it'd been up to her, she would have told Markle to consider a series that involved her bringing "fresh food" to "food deserts in low income neighborhoods" and do something to "help people instead of your ego." "This is why the world doesn’t like you, nothing else. Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment," McCain concluded.

'With Love, Meghan' will be 8 episodes.

With Love, Meghan — which will be 8 episodes — is set to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, January 15.

"I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it," Markle wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 2. "Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun! As ever, Meghan."

