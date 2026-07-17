Meghan Markle's Emmy Nod Gives Critics 'Fresh Ammunition' After Netflix Show Cancelation, Source Claims

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Meghan Markle's Emmy nomination has critics talking for all the wrong reasons. The mom-of-two's Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lifestyle Program despite the show not being renewed for a third season.

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Meghan Markle's Emmy Nomination Was Scrutinized

Source: MEGA 'With Love, Meghan' premiered on Netflix in March 2025.

The nod reportedly sparked eye rolls across Hollywood, with insiders accusing the award show of "chasing buzz instead of excellence." "This nomination won’t silence those critics — it hands them fresh ammunition," a source recently told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack.

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Meghan Markle's Involvement Guarantees Publicity

Source: MEGA Sources suggested that award shows prioritize publicity over excellence.

A separate source noted that the royal's name holds considerable influence and ensures media interest. "Award shows are fighting for attention," another insider explained. "Putting Meghan Markle on the red carpet guarantees global coverage. That’s a bigger win for the Emmys than recognizing a series that never became a cultural phenomenon." The outlet reported that a veteran producer questioned the quality of Meghan's show, noting it was not set to return to the streaming service. "If this was truly Emmy-caliber television, why wasn’t Netflix doing everything possible to keep it alive?" the producer wondered. "That’s the question everyone in town is asking."

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Meghan Markle Celebrated First Emmy Nod

Source: MEGA The Daytime Emmy Awards are set to air on October 30.

With Love, Meghan will race against A Different Breed, George to the Rescue, The Motherhood and The Wizard of Paws at the 2026 Daytime Emmys, which will air on October 30. The Suits actress celebrated the accolade, which marked her first Emmy nomination, on Instagram. "A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on With Love, Meghan on @netflix," she captioned a photo of the show's artwork. "We are nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series!"

'With Love, Meghan' Has No Plans to Return

Source: MEGA The possibility of a special or one project has not been ruled out.