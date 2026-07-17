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Meghan Markle's Emmy Nod Gives Critics 'Fresh Ammunition' After Netflix Show Cancelation, Source Claims

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's first Emmy nomination sparked mixed reactions.

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July 17 2026, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle's Emmy nomination has critics talking for all the wrong reasons.

The mom-of-two's Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lifestyle Program despite the show not being renewed for a third season.

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Meghan Markle's Emmy Nomination Was Scrutinized

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Photo of 'With Love, Meghan' premiered on Netflix in March 2025.
Source: MEGA

'With Love, Meghan' premiered on Netflix in March 2025.

The nod reportedly sparked eye rolls across Hollywood, with insiders accusing the award show of "chasing buzz instead of excellence."

"This nomination won’t silence those critics — it hands them fresh ammunition," a source recently told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack.

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Meghan Markle's Involvement Guarantees Publicity

Photo of Sources suggested that award shows prioritize publicity over excellence.
Source: MEGA

Sources suggested that award shows prioritize publicity over excellence.

A separate source noted that the royal's name holds considerable influence and ensures media interest.

"Award shows are fighting for attention," another insider explained. "Putting Meghan Markle on the red carpet guarantees global coverage. That’s a bigger win for the Emmys than recognizing a series that never became a cultural phenomenon."

The outlet reported that a veteran producer questioned the quality of Meghan's show, noting it was not set to return to the streaming service.

"If this was truly Emmy-caliber television, why wasn’t Netflix doing everything possible to keep it alive?" the producer wondered. "That’s the question everyone in town is asking."

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Meghan Markle Celebrated First Emmy Nod

Photo of The Daytime Emmy Awards are set to air on October 30.
Source: MEGA

The Daytime Emmy Awards are set to air on October 30.

With Love, Meghan will race against A Different Breed, George to the Rescue, The Motherhood and The Wizard of Paws at the 2026 Daytime Emmys, which will air on October 30.

The Suits actress celebrated the accolade, which marked her first Emmy nomination, on Instagram.

"A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on With Love, Meghan on @netflix," she captioned a photo of the show's artwork. "We are nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series!"

'With Love, Meghan' Has No Plans to Return

Photo of The possibility of a special or one project has not been ruled out.
Source: MEGA

The possibility of a special or one project has not been ruled out.

With Love, Meghan premiered on Netflix in March 2025 and followed the California native as she cooked, gardened and entertained guests in her home.

The lifestyle show peaked at the 10th spot on Netflix's global Top 10 Shows list, garnering 2.6 million views and more than 12.6 million hours watched.

“Having done Suits for seven years, I remember what goes into a production," she explained about making the series during Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit last October. “I also recognize how much people want content in different sizes. Part of what we’re testing out now is, it’s amazing to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes, but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes?"

Sources confirmed to People in January that there were "no plans" for a third season, but the possibility of a future special or one-off project has not been ruled out.

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