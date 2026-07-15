Meghan Markle's Netflix Cooking Show Mocked for Scoring Emmy Nomination After Cancelation: 'This Has to Be a Joke'
July 15 2026, Updated 11:16 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle's Netflix cooking show earned its first — and only — Emmy nomination on Tuesday, July 14.
With Love, Meghan scored a Daytime Emmy nod for the "Outstanding Lifestyle Series" category, months after it was canceled.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, celebrated the news on Instagram where she congratulated the crew and producers who worked on the show with her.
With Love, Meghan will race against A Different Breed, George to the Rescue, The Motherhood and The Wizard of Paws at the award show, which will air on October 30.
Fans Skewered Meghan Markle's Series for Obtaining an Emmy Nod
Fans on social media blasted the Suits alum and her show for the award nomination.
"This has to be a joke? Wasn't she fired from Netflix for introducing to the world the flower sprinkles and her total lack of ANY cooking skills," someone wrote online.
"Wonder what Megsy paid to get herself nominated?" one joked, while another chimed in: "Truly proof that anything can be nominated. Regardless of talent or artistry. The Emmys have been Markled."
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'How Much Did Netflix Pay?'
"There's acting and then there's Z-list actresses paying for and receiving awards," another person penned, with someone else adding: "So much for any validity to Emmy nominations."
One user interjected: "Emmy stock just went down in my book. How much did Netflix pay for THAT?"
Meghan's series premiered on the streaming service in March 2025 and was canned earlier this year after two seasons. With Love, Meghan was scrapped after her As Ever deal with Netflix fell through and the show did not reach the company's Top 10 list.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Also Produced Other Shows for Netflix
“Her show did not go on so it did not make sense to continue the partnership,” a source told Page Six this past March of completely cutting ties.
A Netflix spokesperson dismissed any rumored drama, telling the outlet, “Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life."
A Sussex rep noted in a statement that As Ever was "now ready to stand on its own." Meghan's lifestyle brand sells household products such as jams, jellies, candles and more.
Meghan and Prince Harry signed a landmark $100 million contract with Netflix in 2020 after they took a step back as senior members of the royal family.
The pair produced several projects for the company including their 2023 self-titled documentary series and a docuseries about the world of polo playing.