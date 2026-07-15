Meghan Markle's Netflix Cooking Show Mocked for Scoring Emmy Nomination After Cancelation: 'This Has to Be a Joke'

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Meghan Markle's Netflix cooking show earned its first — and only — Emmy nomination on Tuesday, July 14. With Love, Meghan scored a Daytime Emmy nod for the "Outstanding Lifestyle Series" category, months after it was canceled.

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Source: Netflix 'With Love, Meghan' premiered in March 2025.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, celebrated the news on Instagram where she congratulated the crew and producers who worked on the show with her. With Love, Meghan will race against A Different Breed, George to the Rescue, The Motherhood and The Wizard of Paws at the award show, which will air on October 30.

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Fans Skewered Meghan Markle's Series for Obtaining an Emmy Nod

Source: Netflix 'With Love, Meghan' was canceled earlier this year.

Fans on social media blasted the Suits alum and her show for the award nomination. "This has to be a joke? Wasn't she fired from Netflix for introducing to the world the flower sprinkles and her total lack of ANY cooking skills," someone wrote online. "Wonder what Megsy paid to get herself nominated?" one joked, while another chimed in: "Truly proof that anything can be nominated. Regardless of talent or artistry. The Emmys have been Markled."

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'How Much Did Netflix Pay?'

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's show scored a Daytime Emmy nod for the 'Outstanding Lifestyle Series' category.

"There's acting and then there's Z-list actresses paying for and receiving awards," another person penned, with someone else adding: "So much for any validity to Emmy nominations." One user interjected: "Emmy stock just went down in my book. How much did Netflix pay for THAT?" Meghan's series premiered on the streaming service in March 2025 and was canned earlier this year after two seasons. With Love, Meghan was scrapped after her As Ever deal with Netflix fell through and the show did not reach the company's Top 10 list.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Also Produced Other Shows for Netflix

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a deal with Netflix in 2020.