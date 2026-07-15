Megyn Kelly Rips Into Meghan Markle's 'Hideous' Netflix Show Getting an Emmy Nod: 'Possibly the Worst Product to Hit TV Over the Past 5 Years'

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Megyn Kelly won't be rooting for Meghan Markle's Netflix show to win at this year's Daytime Emmys. It was announced on Tuesday, July 14, that the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, was nominated in the "Outstanding Lifestyle Series" category.

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Source: @megynkelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly skewered Meghan Markle on a recent episode of her podcast.

The journalist, 55, slammed Meghan, 44, on the Wednesday, July 15, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," calling the cooking series "hideous." "It's amazing to me. Quite possibly the actual worst product to hit television over the past five years, and now she has managed to get an Emmy," Kelly scoffed.

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Megyn Kelly Wasn't Thrilled With Meghan Markle's Emmy Nom

Source: @megynkelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly called 'With Love, Meghan' 'hideous.'

"I forgot just how cringy it was. Here's just a reminder of some of how that program looked," Kelly said, before going over what the show consisted of. Meghan's series previously received backlash for being out-of-touch and for the Suits star spending one episode transferring store-bought Trader Joe's peanut butter pretzel nuggets into a personalized Ziploc bag.

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Source: Netflix Meghan Markle's show was canned after two seasons.

"Elevate. We have to elevate everything. You can elevate your peanuts and your pretzels by taking them from the store-bought bag and transferring them into a cellophane bag. That's an elevation," Kelly mocked. "This is one of the most glamorous moments of my life. Sure, that's how my friends talk to me too when they come over. They're always telling me how glamorous everything is when they're hanging out with me," Kelly quipped before continuing to blast Meghan's cooking tips.

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'With Love, Meghan' Was Canceled After 2 Seasons

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's series was produced in conjunction with her As Ever brand.

"No, I just want to incorporate these tricks into your everyday life as she prances around in a beekeeper's outfit," Kelly added. "Clearly she's got enough juice left in the can to get an Emmy nomination out of this, which is meaningless, but right on brand for her." The former actress' show was canceled earlier this year after just two seasons on Netflix. While she had a slew of celebrity guests, including Mindy Kaling, Tan France and Chrissy Teigen, the show failed to crack the streamer's Top 10 lists. With Love, Meghan was produced by the network in partnership with Meghan's As Ever brand, a lifestyle company that sells household commodities such as jams, candles and cookware.

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Source: Netflix Meghan Markle is focused on building her lifestyle brand.