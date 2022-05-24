Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Markle Suffers Major Stroke Which Causes Him To Lose His Speech

Thomas has spoken about his deteriorating health in the past. He previously had a heart attack prior to Meghan and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding.

"This is actually the first time I've heard her speak in about four years. The last time we spoke, texted, I was laying in a hospital bed after a heart attack and I had to tell them I couldn't come to the wedding," he later said. "It wasn't quite saying goodbye. Harry had said to me at that point, 'If you had listened to me, this wouldn't have happened to you.' Me laying in a hospital bed after I'd had a procedure and getting a stent put here, felt that was kind of snotty, so I hung up on him. And that's the last conversation we ever had."