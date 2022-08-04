A Royal PainMeghan Markle Fears Another Trip To England May Make Prince Harry Homesick: 'These Visits Pull At His Heartstrings'
A vacation is supposed to be a time to kick back and relax, but an insider claims Meghan Markle is a bundle of nerves ahead of her and Prince Harry's possible impending trip to England.
As OK! previously shared, rumor has it that Queen Elizabeth has invited the Sussexes and their two children to visit her at her vacation home in Scotland, and though the reunion could do wonders for their relationship, a source claimed "it’s a bittersweet invite for Meghan."
"On one hand it fuels her and Harry’s confidence that they are very much still part of the family. But after so much time away, [Meghan] fears Harry will be lured back into the fold and want to return to the U.K.," explained the source. "Meghan doesn’t doubt that Harry is committed to spending the rest of his life in America, but does have certain trepidation over how these types of visits can pull at his heartstrings."
"She’s been aware of Harry’s homesickness for some time," noted the royal confidante. "She can see just how excited he is to show more of his heritage to their children, without the attention and security fears that surrounded them in London.”
The trip is more meaningful than those in the past, as the 96-year-old Queen's health has been on the decline over the past year or so.
"It goes without saying he wants to spend as much time with his grandmother while he still can," the insider said. "So this offer is a big deal to him and it’s one he’s going to take up with open arms. It’ll be such a treat to spend precious time with the Queen, and Harry would love to enjoy a pint in a British pub and spend time with his family in the countryside. He’s really missed it."
On the other hand, some sources declared they would be "stunned" if the Sussexes even made the trip with son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, especially since their presence wasn't well received when they returned for the Platinum Jubilee in June.
The insider gave the scoop to Closer.
