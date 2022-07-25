Summer Fun!Queen Elizabeth Has Invited Prince Harry, Meghan Markle & Their Kids To Stay With Her At Vacation Home In Scotland
The Sussexes could be preparing for another royal family reunion! Almost two months after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children flew out to the U.K. to take part in Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, it's being reported that the monarch has invited the family-of-four to stay with her later this summer at her vacation home in Scotland.
The 96-year-old is currently staying at the Craigowan Lodge on her Balmoral estate, and if the California-based brood do come and visit her, it would mark their first time bunking at the seven-bedroom property with the children.
"Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie [3] and Lilibet [1]," an insider shared. "They are preparing for the Sussexes."
A potential get-together could do wonders for their relationship, especially since the monarch had a jam-packed schedule when they visited a couple of months ago.
"Balmoral is the perfect place for them to spend a little bit of quality time with the Queen," insisted the insider. "They barely had 15 minutes with her at the jubilee."
There would also be less drama this time around, as family members like Prince William and Prince Charles wouldn't be present. However, a second source said of a possible reunion, "I would be stunned if they did turn up."
Meanwhile, things aren't going so swimmingly for the parents-of-two back in America. Last week, Harry gave a speech at a United Nations event, but before he even entered the building, he was met with protestors.
"He’s, literally, completely unqualified to have anything important to tell to people, but instead he’s using his position as somebody in the British royal family to spread what he sees as an important message," British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti said. "Why was he speaking at the U.N.? Because he’s Prince Harry, otherwise, without meaning to be too offensive, no one would be interested in a guy who scraped through high school’s opinion on world affairs."
The insiders talked to The Sun.
