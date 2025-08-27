or
Meghan Markle Fires Back When Pressed About Her Previous Criticism of Donald Trump: 'That Was a Different Time'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle had a sharp response when asked for her thoughts on her previous criticism of Donald Trump, when she called him 'divisive and misogynistic.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 27 2025, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle had a sharp response when asked why she hasn't recently commented on Donald Trump's actions despite criticizing him years ago.

Meghan, 44, was asked about her past remarks during an appearance on The Circuit with Emily Chang on Tuesday, August 26.

Meghan Markle Called Donald Trump 'Misogynistic'

Photo of Meghan Markle called Donald Trump 'divisive and misogynistic.'
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle called Donald Trump 'divisive and misogynistic.'

While speaking on The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore in 2016, Meghan referred to Trump, 79, as “divisive and misogynistic."

Fast forward to the present day, Chang asked Meghan, “Are there things you’re dying to say or do right now but you feel like you can’t?"

“No, I just make a choice of what matters to me and what’s important to me,” the Suits actress replied. “And that was a different time in 2016, certainly.”

Meghan Markle Has Rocky Relationship With Donald Trump

Photo of Meghan Markle was pressed about her comments about Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was pressed about her comments about Donald Trump.

When pressed about her answer further, she replied, “I was excited to be on the show and I think if there’s anything that I wanted to say or that felt necessary to say, then I would say it, but that’s not where I’m at right now. I haven’t said anything since 2016. That was well before I met my husband too.”

Meghan and Trump have had a rocky relationship over the years. After the president caught wind of her 2016 comments, he labeled the former actress as “nasty.” In addition, Trump famously refused to give her husband, Prince Harry, special visa application privileges after the former royal, 40, admitted to using illegal substances in his memoir Spare.

Donald Trump Threatened 'Action' Against Harry and Meghan

Photo of Donald Trump threatened to 'take action' against Harry and Meghan.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump threatened to 'take action' against Harry and Meghan.

OK! previously reported that Trump threatened to "take action" against Harry if he chose to omit crucial details as he underwent the visa application process.

“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me," Trump stressed in an interview.

Experts believed that Trump winning the latest presidential election could ultimately push the Sussexes out of California. "Meghan will be really upset to live in America with Trump as president,” editor Charlotte Griffiths told GB News in November 2024. "She really viscerally disliked him and for many different reasons, and has said that he's a misogynist live on television before. So she might want to leave America."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Be Leaving the United States

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry purchased a home in Portugal.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry purchased a home in Portugal.

The Spare author and Deal or No Deal alum reportedly purchased a vacation home in Portugal, igniting speculation that the couple could be leaving the United States.

"Put it this way. Harry's just bought a house in Portugal and it might come in pretty handy in the next few months,” Griffiths continued. "Donald Trump has said in the past that he wouldn't protect Harry, that he would be on his own, and that if it was down to me he wouldn't have any protection. The Heritage Foundation tried to expose his form and in the end, he was protected.”

