Prince Harry's Potential Visa Investigation Could Become a 'Toxic Issue' for the Royal Family

"There's no doubt that this is a pretty toxic issue, but I can't see that the future administration would want to be involved in problems with the British royal family, which obviously would occur if this happened," royal historian Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.

"The Sussexes and Donald Trump do not see eye to eye," Fitzwilliams added. "He has called Meghan nasty, she called him misogynistic and divisive. The facts undoubtedly are that they were very careful this last election not to intervene in any sense other than to urge people to vote generally."