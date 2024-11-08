Prince Harry's Potential Visa Investigation Could Become a 'Toxic Issue' for the Royal Family
Donald Trump's presidential win continues to threaten Prince Harry's visa status, but will the Republican have the bandwidth to seek revenge against the Sussexes?
"There's no doubt that this is a pretty toxic issue, but I can't see that the future administration would want to be involved in problems with the British royal family, which obviously would occur if this happened," royal historian Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.
"The Sussexes and Donald Trump do not see eye to eye," Fitzwilliams added. "He has called Meghan nasty, she called him misogynistic and divisive. The facts undoubtedly are that they were very careful this last election not to intervene in any sense other than to urge people to vote generally."
The real estate tycoon has been a vocal critic of the Sussexes, but targeting the former royal might be a wasteful use of political power.
"I very strongly suspect that the new administration has other priorities," Fitzwilliams shared. "And also he [Trump] wouldn't want the enormous amount of fuss."
"But we've seen Nigel Farage get an answer from Donald Trump, which implied that this might be looked into, and it might, because the Heritage Foundation, which is a right-wing organization, has been trying to find out what Prince Harry put on his visa application," he continued.
In Harry's memoir, Spare, he admitted to using illegal substances, which could result in visa applicants being denied American residency.
"At the heart of this is the fact that what Harry put in Spare was absolutely extraordinary — and also what he discussed when he was giving interviews promoting the book," he explained.
"There was a lot in that book that he should never have mentioned. He talked about the effect different drugs had on him, and it simply was very unwise," he added.
Conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation sued Joe Biden's administration in the hopes of them publishing Harry's records.
"Well, discretion in this issue is apparently part of the so-called rules. The Biden administration didn't want to go into it," Fitzwilliams shared. "The judge dismissed the Heritage Foundation's request in September, but it is perfectly possible that it might be reopened."
"But if it was reopened, it would be very embarrassing for the Sussexes," he added.
OK! previously reported Trump threatened to "take action" against Harry if he chose to omit crucial details from his plea.
“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me," Trump stressed in an interview.
Political commentator Andrew Pierce thinks the political guru isn't an ally for the Sussexes.
“Trump is no friend of Harry or Meghan’s," Pierce said on GB News. “Meghan has also been spectacularly rude about him. Harry has had these visa issues."
“Perhaps that is why Harry has bought a house in Portugal. Just a thought," he added.
Despite the threats he made, former royal butler Grant Harrold doesn't envision the royal rebels leaving California.
"I don't think Trump getting elected would affect where Meghan or Harry live," Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "I don't see them suddenly deciding to leave the country, it will be down to personal reasons if they do."
"It's already been said that they might want to come back to Europe anyway, but I think that's personal reasons and not political reasons," Harrold continued. "I think they'll be in the country they want to be in. It could be Europe so they can be closer to the royal family."