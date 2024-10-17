Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Buy Luxury European Home After Being Evicted From Frogmore Cottage
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly found a new European home in Portugal one year after being evicted from Frogmore Cottage.
According to a report, the Sussexes now own a property in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club located in the small town of Melides.
The Sussexes aren't the only members of the royal family who will be spending time at CostaTerra, as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank split their time between the luxury community and the U.K.
Brooksbank works in the marketing and sales department for CostaTerra, and the Sussexes have visited Brooksbank and Eugenie in the Iberian community.
While the Sussexes begin to travel more frequently to Portugal, Eugenie could become the next resident of Frogmore Cottage. OK! previously reported a source revealed Prince Andrew wants his daughter to move into the mansion full-time.
"Andrew won't move into Frogmore but is still trying to wangle it for his family," a source told an outlet. "Eugenie has stayed there on and off since Harry and Meghan left for America. She helped pack up their things."
"She's [Eugenie] stayed there a number of times since the Sussexes departed and Andrew is trying to secure the property as a full-time home for his daughter," the insider revealed. "Eugenie and Jack's hearts lie in the U.K. and they need a bigger home for their family."
After the Sussexes were asked to vacate their royal residence, Eugenie and Jack lived at Frogmore Cottage briefly.
"They adore Frogmore Cottage and have stayed there often so making it into a full-time home makes sense," the insider noted. "Andrew knows Beatrice is settled so wants to make sure Eugenie finds a property that she can call a family home."
"Although he won't move out of Royal Lodge and into the cottage himself, he would still like to hold onto the property for his daughter," they shared.
Harry and Meghan moved to California in 2020, but royal biographer Tom Quinn claimed the Sussexes were shocked by King Charles' decision to have them move out of Frogmore.
"Harry and Meghan imagined Frogmore would always be there for them even if they came back to the U.K. for just a few weeks each year and even if they were no longer working royals," Quinn told an outlet.
"That assumption speaks volumes about just how out of touch with each other King Charles and his son had become," he added.
Harry was stripped of Frogmore Cottage due to no longer being a working member of the royal family.
"At the time, few people realized what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry – it was the last straw," the writer explained. "Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive."
"Harry couldn't see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence," he shared. "Harry took it as a cruel rejection – a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn-out, painful divorce."
Daily Mail reported on the Sussexes' real estate purchase.