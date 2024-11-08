Donald Trump's Presidential Win Could Push Meghan Markle to Leave California, Expert Says: 'She Really Viscerally Disliked Him'

The Sussexes recently purchased a vacation home in Portugal, leading people to speculate they could be leaving the West Coast.

"Put it this way. Harry's just bought a house in Portugal and it might come in pretty handy in the next few months,” Griffiths said. "Donald Trump has said in the past that he wouldn't protect Harry, that he would be on his own, and that if it was down to me he wouldn't have any protection. The Heritage Foundation tried to expose his form and in the end, he was protected.”

“A judge ruled that the form would never be revealed," she added. "I just wonder whether now Trump is in power, I'm not saying it's top of his priority list, but eventually that form might be exposed."