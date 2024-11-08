Donald Trump's Presidential Win Could Push Meghan Markle to Leave California, Expert Says: 'She Really Viscerally Disliked Him'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could move back to Europe due to Donald Trump's presidential win, as the Duchess of Sussex was a vocal critic of the president-elect in 2016.
"Meghan will be really upset to live in America with Trump as president,” editor Charlotte Griffiths told GB News. "She really viscerally disliked him and for many different reasons, and has said that he's a misogynist live on television before. So she might want to leave America."
During Trump's first presidential campaign, Meghan branded him as "divisive," and the real estate tycoon later labeled the former actress as "nasty."
Trump shared he won't give "special privileges" to the Duke of Sussex after he admitted to abusing illegal substances in his book Spare.
"No. We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action," Trump said.
The Sussexes recently purchased a vacation home in Portugal, leading people to speculate they could be leaving the West Coast.
"Put it this way. Harry's just bought a house in Portugal and it might come in pretty handy in the next few months,” Griffiths said. "Donald Trump has said in the past that he wouldn't protect Harry, that he would be on his own, and that if it was down to me he wouldn't have any protection. The Heritage Foundation tried to expose his form and in the end, he was protected.”
“A judge ruled that the form would never be revealed," she added. "I just wonder whether now Trump is in power, I'm not saying it's top of his priority list, but eventually that form might be exposed."
OK! previously reported the Sussexes will have a closer proximity to the U.K., but it's unclear if they'll spend time with the royal family.
"The number of people inside the royal family who are willing to proclaim their friendship for Harry and Meghan has dwindled to practically nothing," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet.
"No one wants to run afoul of the king and Prince William – it's that simple," Andersen claimed. "Somehow Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who has a home in Portugal, has been able to straddle the fence – to remain in the king's good graces but also not turn her back on the Sussexes. Obviously, Harry and Meghan are very grateful for the loyalty Eugenie has shown."
Meghan never became a citizen in the U.K., but owning a luxury estate in the region could give the couple a backup plan if Trump decides to remove Harry from the U.S.
"By contrast, Portugal offers a ‘Golden Visa’ to wealthy investors in Portuguese real estate," Andersen shared. "The Golden Visa is more than just a status symbol, although it certainly is that. It enables the ultra-rich to travel throughout Europe unhindered… Not having to be dependent on a single passport is just another way for the wealthy to hedge their bets."