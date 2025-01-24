Piers Morgan Slams 'Nasty Bully' Meghan Markle and 'Hypocrite' Prince Harry After Explosive Vanity Fair 'Hit Piece'
Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly just had a field day roasting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
During the Friday, January 24, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," Morgan shared his thoughts on Vanity Fair's recent scathing exposé about the royal couple's struggling business ventures and consistently failing efforts to maintain relevancy.
"It reveals that [Meghan] in particular is a nasty little bully who sends staff into therapy," the British broadcaster claimed of the Suits actress after two sources in Vanity Fair's article alleged a staffer "took a leave of absence" after working on the Duchess of Sussex's former "Archetypes" podcast for only three episodes.
The employee reportedly wound up leaving the podcast's production network Gimlet altogether, while other colleagues allegedly had to take extended breaks from work due to intense scrutiny and undergo "long-term therapy after working with Meghan," per the exposé, which Kelly referred to as a "hit piece" about Prince Harry's wife being a "diva."
Kelly then cited the person who worked closely with the former actress' statement to Vanity Fair, which read: "I think if Meghan acknowledged her own shortcomings or personal contributions to situations, rather than staying trapped in a victim narrative, her perception might be better."
"The prince and the 'starlet,' according to Vanity Fair, have become 'local villains' in Montecito," Kelly continued. "Someone is saying they are the most entitled, disingenuous people on the planet. They move from England to get away from the scrutiny of the press, supposedly, and all they do is try to get in the press in the United States. So what does all this tell us?"
Morgan claimed the revelations were "no surprise to people who work in Buckingham Palace," accusing Meghan of bullying "people in a very unpleasant way over here."
"They are a pair of hypocrites," Morgan snubbed of Harry and Meghan. "The royals don't talk to them. King [Charles] does not talk to his own son. None of the senior royals talk to these two."
"The only currency they have is trashing the royal family and the monarchy," he continued to rant. "Every time they try and do something else, nobody cares. No one cared about their podcast series. Nobody cared about the Polo series recently. Nobody cared about any of it. All they want to hear is the dirt, and these two for five years, have reveled or wallowed in royal dirt for vast amounts of money."
Morgan went on to call Prince Harry's legal battle against The Sun's publisher "so laughably hypocritical" as he "he talks about intrusion into royal privacy" but has allegedly "invaded" his own family's privacy "the worst."
"It's the guy who gave the inside track for money to Oprah [Winfrey], to Netflix, to predict to his publishers, to anyone who would pay top dollar, this guy invaded the privacy of his family, and yet he has the goal to present himself as some great standard bearer of ethics and decency when it comes to royal privacy," the journalist noted.