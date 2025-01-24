Piers Morgan Slams 'Nasty Bully' Meghan Markle and 'Hypocrite' Prince Harry After Explosive Vanity Fair 'Hit Piece'

"The only currency they have is trashing the royal family and the monarchy," he continued to rant. "Every time they try and do something else, nobody cares. No one cared about their podcast series. Nobody cared about the Polo series recently. Nobody cared about any of it. All they want to hear is the dirt, and these two for five years, have reveled or wallowed in royal dirt for vast amounts of money."

Morgan went on to call Prince Harry's legal battle against The Sun's publisher "so laughably hypocritical" as he "he talks about intrusion into royal privacy" but has allegedly "invaded" his own family's privacy "the worst."

"It's the guy who gave the inside track for money to Oprah [Winfrey], to Netflix, to predict to his publishers, to anyone who would pay top dollar, this guy invaded the privacy of his family, and yet he has the goal to present himself as some great standard bearer of ethics and decency when it comes to royal privacy," the journalist noted.