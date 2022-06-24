Great PossibilitiesMeghan Markle Could Have Made A 'Genuine Change' In The World If She Didn't Ditch Royal Life, Insists Author
Royal biographer Andrew Morton believes Meghan Markle pulled the trigger too soon.
Speaking on The Mirror's podcast, "Pod Save the Queen," the writer shared that the mom-of-two's caring personality and generosity would have allowed her to become one of the most beloved women in the royal family if she and Prince Harry didn't decide to flea the institution in 2020.
"The great tragedy, I think, is that Meghan and Harry didn't give it long enough to see whether they could give it a go. They were on the out almost before the wedding music had finished," he noted. "Meghan is a natural — I've got pictures of her when she was age 10 leading a march against the first Gulf War at her school. The local TV cameras turned up and she was there giving interviews."
"She spoke at the United Nations with Hillary Clinton," Morton continued. "She had the great possibility of using her talent and her position to make a genuine change to the world. I don't think she's going to make such a change living in Montecito."
And while most believe it was the actress, 40, who pushed Harry to give up his spot within the monarchy, the author feels the idea was actually spearheaded by the dad-of-two, 37.
"They were thinking about living in New Zealand and they even spoke to the Prime Minister of New Zealand about this — so they had all kinds of plots and thoughts for their future," he explained. "It didn't work out because when it actually comes down to it, Prince Harry is cursed with charisma but hates being a prince, and I think that he saw Meghan as a way out. They didn't have to leave the royal family in the way that they did, but they did."
Since moving to California, the Sussexes having signed major deals with platforms like Spotify — where they'll debut episodes of their Archewell podcast — and Netflix, which will premiere Harry's documentary about the Invictus Games. However, Meghan's project with the streaming platform, an animated children's series tentatively titled Pearl, was scrapped earlier this year.
It was reported that the company's stock drop and subsequent layoffs contributed to the decision to pull the program as well as two other children's TV shows.
