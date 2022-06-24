And while most believe it was the actress, 40, who pushed Harry to give up his spot within the monarchy, the author feels the idea was actually spearheaded by the dad-of-two, 37.

"They were thinking about living in New Zealand and they even spoke to the Prime Minister of New Zealand about this — so they had all kinds of plots and thoughts for their future," he explained. "It didn't work out because when it actually comes down to it, Prince Harry is cursed with charisma but hates being a prince, and I think that he saw Meghan as a way out. They didn't have to leave the royal family in the way that they did, but they did."