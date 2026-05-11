Forever Feud? Meghan Markle Feels 'Ashamed' of Estranged Dad Thomas Despite His Failing Health, Royal Author Claims
May 11 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas Markle, have rarely spoken since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.
Though the lighting director's health has been declining, royal author Hugo Vickers believes she likely feels too "ashamed" of what's happened for them to ever mend ties.
Thomas Markle Did Not Attend His Daughter's Wedding
In his latest book, Queen Elizabeth II, Vickers gave insight into Meghan's tiff with Thomas, 81, which hit a peak after he was accused of staging paparazzi photos before her and Harry's wedding.
His biography of the late monarch also claimed Harry, 41, never met his father-in-law before the big day, which Thomas also felt uneasy about.
Vickers told GB News on May 9 it was a "possibility" the Suits star, 44, kept the men apart because she was embarrassed of her father.
"I think more likely she was nervous that he might say something to Prince Harry," the author added.
"He was good to her when she was growing up. If you listen to what he says as opposed to how his words are reported, you will find a decent man who must feel extremely let down," Vickers said.
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Thomas Markle Underwent a Leg Amputation in December 2025
Thomas has been dealing with several health issues in recent years, including having his leg amputated in December 2025. He also suffered two heart attacks in 2018 that kept him away from Meghan's nuptials.
Following his leg amputation, the former actress reportedly reached out to her father in a letter.
"It has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days," the As Ever founder's rep said in a statement last year. “With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands."
Meghan Markle Has 'No Plans' to Visit Thomas Markle
Thomas moved to the Philippines last year for his medical care, but it was reported earlier this month that he's returning to the United States.
Meghan and Harry ditched the U.K. in 2020 after stepping back as senior members of the royal family and moved to Montecito, Calif. Despite Thomas' impending move back to America, Meghan allegedly won't be visiting him anytime soon.
"This is one of the most difficult chapters in their relationship, and the most brutal family move Meghan has ever made, as she has no plans to see her estranged father despite his ill health," a source told RadarOnline.com on Sunday, May 10. "For many observers, this moment feels like a turning point. Thomas is elderly, he has undergone a serious, life-altering surgery, and yet there is still no sign of a reconciliation."