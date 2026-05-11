Forever Feud? Meghan Markle Feels 'Ashamed' of Estranged Dad Thomas Despite His Failing Health, Royal Author Claims

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Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas Markle, have rarely spoken since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. Though the lighting director's health has been declining, royal author Hugo Vickers believes she likely feels too "ashamed" of what's happened for them to ever mend ties.

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Thomas Markle Did Not Attend His Daughter's Wedding

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in May 2018.

In his latest book, Queen Elizabeth II, Vickers gave insight into Meghan's tiff with Thomas, 81, which hit a peak after he was accused of staging paparazzi photos before her and Harry's wedding. His biography of the late monarch also claimed Harry, 41, never met his father-in-law before the big day, which Thomas also felt uneasy about. Vickers told GB News on May 9 it was a "possibility" the Suits star, 44, kept the men apart because she was embarrassed of her father.

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Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in 2020.

"I think more likely she was nervous that he might say something to Prince Harry," the author added. "He was good to her when she was growing up. If you listen to what he says as opposed to how his words are reported, you will find a decent man who must feel extremely let down," Vickers said.

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Thomas Markle Underwent a Leg Amputation in December 2025

Source: MEGA Thomas Markle suffered with several health issues in recent years.

Thomas has been dealing with several health issues in recent years, including having his leg amputated in December 2025. He also suffered two heart attacks in 2018 that kept him away from Meghan's nuptials. Following his leg amputation, the former actress reportedly reached out to her father in a letter. "It has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days," the As Ever founder's rep said in a statement last year. “With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands."

Meghan Markle Has 'No Plans' to Visit Thomas Markle

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle contacted her father in December 2025.