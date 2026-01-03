Inside Meghan Markle's 'Aggressive' Campaign to Silence Estranged Father as He Lay Stricken in Hospital After Leg Amputation
Jan. 3 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is under intense scrutiny after claims emerged she pursued an aggressive effort to control the way her contact with her estranged father while he was hospitalized following the amputation of his leg was reported, OK! can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, has been estranged from her father, Thomas Markle Sr., 81, since shortly before her marriage to Prince Harry, 41, in May 2018, after he staged paparazzi photographs of himself ahead of the wedding.
The latest controversy centers on events in recent weeks, when Thomas was recovering in hospital following surgery, and concerns were raised about how Meghan attempted to make contact with him and who was present at his bedside during the grueling period.
The dispute was brought into sharp focus by Daily Mail journalist Caroline Graham, who has spoken openly about her long-standing friendship with Thomas, formed after she first interviewed him about the breakdown of his relationship with his daughter. In a recent article, Graham accused Meghan's representatives of adopting an unnecessarily aggressive tone, in a story about how she rushed to be at his bedside.
Graham wrote Meghan's PR machine, claiming they had contacted multiple hospitals and sent emails in an effort to reach Thomas, but said the email address cited had not been used by him for years.
She also alleged she urged Thomas to give up their friendship if it meant it would pave the way for a reunion with his daughter.
Graham said: "Painful as that would be – and we both had tears in our eyes as we discussed it again last week – it would be impossible for him to reconcile with her while having a friend in the media, particularly one in the British Press, for which Prince Harry has repeatedly expressed his disdain."
In a statement, Meghan's team accused the journalist of crossing ethical boundaries and said she made it difficult for the duchess to reach out to her ailing dad.
It said: "Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father's bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days."
The statement added: "With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands."
Graham confirmed she was present when the letter was delivered, but said she did not read its contents. She maintained she had been trying to help facilitate reconciliation rather than hinder it, and stressed she had offered to step back from Thomas entirely if that would help rebuild his relationship with Meghan.
However, sources close to the situation said Meghan's actions have prompted significant criticism.
One source said: "There is a growing view that Meghan's team took an overly aggressive approach at a time when sensitivity was essential."
Another added: "Instead of lowering the temperature, the messages from her PR team are being widely criticized as heavy-handed, and many feel it has only intensified concerns about how she handled contact with her father during a medical crisis.
"Graham wrote in a story for the Mail: " Meghan's PR machine accused me of breaching 'ethical boundaries' by being by his bedside and reporting on him having his left leg amputated below the knee."I feel it is important to set the record straight. I've only ever written stories with Tom's express permission, and he told me he wanted to give an interview to The Mail on Sunday as he sought control of the narrative around his amputation. "He's been burned a lot by people on the internet making up stories. He also wanted to reach out 'one last time' to Meghan."
Graham added after her interview story came out, she "received a flurry of messages from one of her PR team."
She said: "I found the tone unnecessarily aggressive and was so concerned I told him I would prefer that he dealt with my editor and the paper's legal team. I had other things to worry about – like looking after Tom whose life was hanging in the balance."
Graham said Thomas spent his time in the hospital with his mobile on charge, hoping Meghan would get in touch.
She also said they were sent Meghan's letter after its handover was taped for the Sussexes and via the assistant to the president of the hospital coming into Thomas' room brandishing a one-page legal document headed Consent and Waiver for US Embassy Representative Visit.
Graham said Meghan's letter, when it finally arrived, sat "in its glaringly white envelope," leaving Thomas "physically trembling at the sight" of the message.
She added: "For four hours, he fretted about opening the envelope. He was scared it might contain bad news. He eventually opened it. Reading and re-reading it several times. He shared nothing about the contents. I asked no questions. I told him what I've told him so many times before. I hope this letter might start the reconciliation he longs for."
Graham added: "It still stuns me that he has never met his son-in-law Prince Harry, nor his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet. Tom asked me not to tell anyone he had received the letter. I swore secrecy and told no one. But when I got back to my hotel room hours later and turned on my phone it blew up with messages from friends and other journalists saying the Sussexes had released the fact that Meghan's letter was safely in his hands – and had laid into me."