EXCLUSIVE Inside Meghan Markle's 'Aggressive' Campaign to Silence Estranged Father as He Lay Stricken in Hospital After Leg Amputation Source: MEGA Meghan Markle reportedly controlled contact with her father, Thomas Markle, who is in the hospital, a source said. Aaron Tinney Jan. 3 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, was hospitalized due to a leg amputation.

Article continues below advertisement

The latest controversy centers on events in recent weeks, when Thomas was recovering in hospital following surgery, and concerns were raised about how Meghan attempted to make contact with him and who was present at his bedside during the grueling period. The dispute was brought into sharp focus by Daily Mail journalist Caroline Graham, who has spoken openly about her long-standing friendship with Thomas, formed after she first interviewed him about the breakdown of his relationship with his daughter. In a recent article, Graham accused Meghan's representatives of adopting an unnecessarily aggressive tone, in a story about how she rushed to be at his bedside.

Article continues below advertisement

Graham wrote Meghan's PR machine, claiming they had contacted multiple hospitals and sent emails in an effort to reach Thomas, but said the email address cited had not been used by him for years. She also alleged she urged Thomas to give up their friendship if it meant it would pave the way for a reunion with his daughter. Graham said: "Painful as that would be – and we both had tears in our eyes as we discussed it again last week – it would be impossible for him to reconcile with her while having a friend in the media, particularly one in the British Press, for which Prince Harry has repeatedly expressed his disdain."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Caroline Graham alleged that Meghan Markle's PR contacted multiple hospitals to reach Thomas Markle.

Article continues below advertisement

In a statement, Meghan's team accused the journalist of crossing ethical boundaries and said she made it difficult for the duchess to reach out to her ailing dad. It said: "Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father's bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The statement added: "With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands." Graham confirmed she was present when the letter was delivered, but said she did not read its contents. She maintained she had been trying to help facilitate reconciliation rather than hinder it, and stressed she had offered to step back from Thomas entirely if that would help rebuild his relationship with Meghan. However, sources close to the situation said Meghan's actions have prompted significant criticism. One source said: "There is a growing view that Meghan's team took an overly aggressive approach at a time when sensitivity was essential."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle reportedly had difficulty reaching her dad, Thomas Markle, due to Caroline Graham.

Article continues below advertisement

Another added: "Instead of lowering the temperature, the messages from her PR team are being widely criticized as heavy-handed, and many feel it has only intensified concerns about how she handled contact with her father during a medical crisis. "Graham wrote in a story for the Mail: " Meghan's PR machine accused me of breaching 'ethical boundaries' by being by his bedside and reporting on him having his left leg amputated below the knee."I feel it is important to set the record straight. I've only ever written stories with Tom's express permission, and he told me he wanted to give an interview to The Mail on Sunday as he sought control of the narrative around his amputation. "He's been burned a lot by people on the internet making up stories. He also wanted to reach out 'one last time' to Meghan." Graham added after her interview story came out, she "received a flurry of messages from one of her PR team." She said: "I found the tone unnecessarily aggressive and was so concerned I told him I would prefer that he dealt with my editor and the paper's legal team. I had other things to worry about – like looking after Tom whose life was hanging in the balance."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Caroline Graham received 'aggressive messages' from Meghan Markle's PR team, a source said.