Meghan Markle Faces ‘Huge Disappointment’ Over Royal Family’s Cold Reception in U.K., Source Says

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Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling defeated after receiving what a source described as a notably cold reception from the royal family following her move back to the U.K. with Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex, 45, and Harry, 41, recently relocated from Montecito to the Cotswolds with their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5. But according to an insider, the couple has yet to receive the warm welcome Markle had hoped for from King Charles III and other members of the royal family.

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Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Hurt by the Royal Family’s Silence

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was disappointed by King Charles III’s response to their return.

"Charles hot-footed it off to Scotland when they arrived which didn’t exactly send a warm welcome,” the source claimed to Closer. "She wasn’t expecting a tea party or anything official, but it would’ve been nice to have some sort of signal from Charles that he was happy to have his son and grandchildren back in town," they added. The insider alleged that the actress has received kind messages from other people, including members of the Spencer family, but still feels there has been little indication that she and Harry are truly welcomed by those within the King’s circle. “She says it seems pretty clear that they’re going to have to fight for every single bit of face time with His Majesty and anyone else in his orbit,” the source said, adding, “It’s what Meghan expected but it’s still a huge disappointment because Harry has been promising her it would be so much different.”

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry hoped to spend more time with King Charles III.

The situation has reportedly left the Duke confused too. According to the insider, he believed his father would be more enthusiastic about having his son and grandchildren living nearby. “Harry is convinced his father would love to do more if it weren’t for certain Palace aides in his ear warning him against it,” the source claimed. “He had hoped they might see his father regularly but judging by the King’s diary and the polite silence they’ve encountered since arriving, they’re beginning to question whether that’s realistically in the cards," they continued.

Meghan Markle Focused on Her Children Amid Royal Tensions

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle wanted action to match the royal family’s assurances.