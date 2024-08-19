Meghan Markle Labeled a Hypocrite for Allowing Kids to Curtsy to Her After She Mocked the Gesture in Netflix Docuseries
Meghan Markle is under fire yet again.
While on her and Prince Harry's trip to Colombia, children were seen curtsying to the Duchess of Sussex despite the fact that she mocked the gesture after departing from the monarchy.
Meghan's behavior was discussed on GB News, as royal expert Angela Levin shared, "Meghan was teaching little girls there to do curtsies to her because she is a Princess. Little kids were trying to learn how to curtsy."
Costar Nana Akua was surprised, noting, "So, they don’t want to be royal, but they want to be treated royal."
Levin agreed with Akua throwing shade, pointing out how their visit to the country is much like the official tours they used to embark on as members of the royal family.
"What is really extraordinary is of all the things they hated doing, they are now doing, and they’re doing it with a smile, and they want to do it better than anyone else," she said. "You start there and that’s where you end, as well, because you think, this is phony, this is all to say, ‘I can do this better than you can,’ but actually, they can’t."
Social media users also raised eyebrows over the situation, with one person tweeting, "Part of the royal cosplay — locals dance in costume, children curtsy. Ridiculous. I agree with Levin on that, it's very hypocritical."
"She thinks she is above the [royal family] and wants to display it for the world, such a joke!!" another person declared. "She knows there will never be anyone ever curtsying for her!! Plus, that little girl showed her more respect in her curtsy than Meagain [sic] did when she mocked Queen Elizabeth. Never Forget!!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meghan discussed her skepticism over curtsying in her and Harry's 2022 Netflix docuseries, recalling a conversation that went down prior to her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth.
"We were in the car, driving and he's like, 'You know how to curtsy, right?' And I just thought it was a joke," the mom-of-two confessed. "I mean, Americans would understand this. We have Medieval Times, dinner and tournament. It was like that."
Noted the Spare author, "How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you would need to curtsy? Especially to an American. That's weird."
As they discussed the topic, Meghan demonstrated an exaggerated and dramatic curtsy with a laugh, though Harry didn't appear to think her actions were comical.
The Express reported on Levin and Akua's comments about the kids curtsying to Meghan.